Mountaineers' defender Emilio Leal runs with the ball during the soccer game against Warner Pacific at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Knights defeated Eastern 2-1. The Mounties next take the field on Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. against Corban in Salem.
KLAMATH FALLS — One early goal made all the difference in a recent loss for Eastern Oregon.
The Mountaineers men’s soccer team lost a road matchup at Oregon Tech 1-0 on Saturday, Oct. 15. The loss dropped Eastern’s record to 6-7-1 on the year and 3-6-0 in Cascade Collegiate Conference action.
Oregon Tech controlled the tempo offensively throughout the match, outshooting Eastern 18-5 throughout the contest. In the first half, Oregon Tech’s 10-4 advantage in shots played a big difference.
In just the third minute, Oregon Tech’s Cade O’Neill scored on a goal assisted by Andrew Pasang to give the Owls an early lead. The goal is the 10th of the year for O’Neill.
While the game was still in reach in the second half, Eastern failed to secure a goal to equalize the match. The Mountaineers were held to just one shot, while the Owls tallied eight.
The final whistle blew on a 1-0 victory for Oregon Tech, who improved to 9-1-2 on the year and 8-1-0 in conference play.
Coming off the narrow loss, Eastern will look to bounce back on the road next week for two consecutive away games. The Mountaineers will play Walla Walla at 2 p.m. on Oct. 21 and Carroll College at 3 p.m. on Oct. 23.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.