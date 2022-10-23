EOU vs. Warner Pacific men's soccer
Buy Now

Mounties' midfielder Edgar Romero Perez moves with the ball during the soccer game against Warner Pacific at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Knights defeated Eastern 2-1. The Mountaineers next take the field on Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. against Corban in Salem.

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

HELENA, Mont. — The Eastern Oregon University men’s soccer team took care of business in a road matchup in Helena, Montana.

The Mountaineers defeated the Carroll Saints 4-0 on Sunday, Oct. 23, capitalizing on a sizable shot advantage throughout the match. The victory improved Eastern’s record to 8-7-1 overall and 5-6 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.