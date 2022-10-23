Mounties' midfielder Edgar Romero Perez moves with the ball during the soccer game against Warner Pacific at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Knights defeated Eastern 2-1. The Mountaineers next take the field on Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. against Corban in Salem.
HELENA, Mont. — The Eastern Oregon University men’s soccer team took care of business in a road matchup in Helena, Montana.
The Mountaineers defeated the Carroll Saints 4-0 on Sunday, Oct. 23, capitalizing on a sizable shot advantage throughout the match. The victory improved Eastern’s record to 8-7-1 overall and 5-6 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
In the first half, Eastern controlled the offensive tempo and dominated in shots. The Mountaineers recorded 13 shots to just two by Carroll in the first half.
After a scoreless draw through the first 20 minutes, junior defender Jodanni Osuna found the back of the net off an assist from freshman midfielder Zhengning Lu.
Eastern held onto its 1-0 lead for the majority of the first half, before freshman winger Marcos Bravo doubled the team’s advantage in the 38th minute. The Mountaineers entered the locker rooms at halftime leading 2-0.
The second half was much more even, as Eastern slowed the tempo and Carroll managed more shots in an attempt to overcome the deficit. The Saints tallied six shots, compared to eight for the Mountaineers.
Just when it looked like Eastern would walk away with a 2-0 victory, the Mountaineers found the back of the net twice in the game’s late stages. Sophomore midfielder Edgar Romero Perez scored on an unassisted goal in the 87th minute, all but securing the win. Shortly after in the 90th minute, junior midfielder Carlos Murillo found the back of the net off an assist from Perez to put the game out of reach at 4-0.
The win is the second straight for Eastern, who snapped a three-game losing streak coming into this weekend’s action. The Mountaineers defeated Walla Walla 1-0 on Oct. 21, building momentum toward the end of the season.
Coming off the victories, Eastern will host two home games next weekend to close out the regular season. The Mountaineers will host Evergreen State on Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m. and take on Northwest on Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m.
