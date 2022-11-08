Mountaineers' defender Emilio Leal runs with the ball during the soccer game against Warner Pacific at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Knights defeated Eastern 2-1. The Mounties next take the field on Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. against Corban in Salem.
SPRINGFIELD — After a valiant effort, Eastern Oregon’s conference tournament run came to a heartbreaking end in overtime.
The Mountaineers men’s soccer team lost 3-2 to Oregon Tech in the Cascade Collegiate Conference quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Eastern held a narrow advantage midway through the second half, but ultimately found itself outmatched in overtime as the Owls came away victorious.
Despite being heavily outshot in the match, Eastern found sparks of offense and kept the game close with solid chances throughout. Oregon Tech held a 25-8 advantage in shots throughout the match, with a 7-0 advantage in a decisive overtime period.
After both teams exchanged blows early in the match, it was Eastern who broke through with a goal first. Freshman winger Marcos Bravo scored in the 28th minute, coming off an assist from Edgar Perez. The Mountaineers took a 1-0 advantage into halftime against the two-seed Owls.
In the second half, Oregon Tech upped its offensive tempo and tallied 10 shots to just three for Eastern. Shortly after halftime, senior forward John Sarna scored an equalizer off a header to tie the game in the 51st minute.
Just when momentum looked to swing toward Oregon Tech, the Mountaineers responded with a resounding goal in the 54th minute. Junior defender Faris Ceranic scored on a header assisted by Perez to put the Mountaineers back up 2-1.
To round out an eventful second half, Oregon Tech pulled off yet another equalizer shortly later in the 61st minute. Sophomore forward Andrew Pasang scored on a rebound shot to level the game at 2-2. Despite being outshot 10-3, Eastern held on through the remainder of regulation to force overtime.
Despite a strong effort through 90 minutes, the 20 minutes of overtime were primarily controlled by the Owls. Eastern was outshot 4-0 in the first period and 3-0 in the final period, as Oregon Tech controlled the offensive tempo.
In the 94th minute, senior midfielder Cade O’Neill scored an unassisted goal to give Oregon Tech a decisive 3-2 lead. The Mountaineers were unable to find a late equalizer, as the team’s hopes of a conference run came to an end.
Goalkeeper Dalton Mauzay recorded eight saves on the night, while Bravo led the Mountaineers with two shots on goal. Eastern’s season came to a close with a final record of 9-8-2 overall and 6-6-1 in conference play.
