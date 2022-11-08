EOU vs. Warner Pacific men's soccer
Mountaineers' defender Emilio Leal runs with the ball during the soccer game against Warner Pacific at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Knights defeated Eastern 2-1. The Mounties next take the field on Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. against Corban in Salem.

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

SPRINGFIELD — After a valiant effort, Eastern Oregon’s conference tournament run came to a heartbreaking end in overtime.

The Mountaineers men’s soccer team lost 3-2 to Oregon Tech in the Cascade Collegiate Conference quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Eastern held a narrow advantage midway through the second half, but ultimately found itself outmatched in overtime as the Owls came away victorious.

