LA GRANDE — After an 0-4 start to the season, the Mountaineers have bounced back and looked much stronger at the start of conference competition. Following two straight wins, Eastern came just one goal shy of knocking off No. 23 Corban at Community Stadium.
It was a back-and-forth first half, with neither team able to score early on. It wasn’t until the 41st minute that Corban’s Irwin Leon broke the scoreless tie to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead. Corban outshot Eastern six shots to two and earned three corners in the first half.
In the second half, the Warriors got off to a quick start and scored a second goal just minutes into the final frame. Corban drew a penalty and Saad Mohacht converted to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead.
In the 62nd minute, Eastern Oregon’s Greg Rodriguez broke through for the Mountaineers to cut Corban’s lead to 2-1. The Mountaineers tallied six shots in the second half, but ultimately failed to get an equalizer.
Despite several late attempts near the end of the game, Eastern fell 2-1 at the final whistle. The loss dropped the Mountaineers’ record to 2-5-0 on the year. Up next, the team will travel to play the College of Idaho on Oct. 3.
