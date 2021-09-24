LA GRANDE — The Mountaineers impressed in their first home conference game of the season, beating Bushnell 2-0 on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. After an 0-4-0 start to the season, Eastern has won its last two matchups to improve to 2-1-0 in conference play.
The Mountaineers' offense came out firing against Bushnell, outshooting the Beacons 21 shots to six throughout the match. Seven of the 21 shots were shots on goal, while the team compiled seven corner kicks to Bushnell’s two.
Both teams went back and forth early in the match, but Eastern struck midway through the first half. In the 32nd minute, Freshman midfielder Dawson Heuett scored from 15 yards out on a through ball from Rui Tsubakihara.
Later in the first half, Sophomore midfielder Carlos Murillo scored an unassisted goal in the 44th minute to extend the lead to 2-0 just before halftime.
Eastern kept the pressure on in the second half, outshooting Bushnell nine to five. Neither team scored a goal as the Mountaineers held on to their 2-0 lead until the final whistle.
The victory is a strong start to a weekend in which Eastern faces back-to-back conference opponents. Following the win, the Mountaineers will host No. 23 Corban on Sept. 25.
