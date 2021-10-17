LA GRANDE — It was a tough weekend for the Eastern Oregon University men’s soccer team, with a 1-0 loss to Southern Oregon on Oct. 16 completing a weekend sweep at home. The Mountaineers previously lost 2-0 to Oregon Tech the night before.
The Raiders out shot the Mountaineers early on in the match, setting the tone for the remainder of the game. An 11th minute goal from Alan Gaytan put Southern Oregon on the board early for the game’s only goal. Moises Hernandez assisted on the goal.
Southern Oregon outdid Eastern in shots in the first half by a 5-1 margin. The Raiders would go on to outshoot the Mountaineers 12-5 throughout the contest.
Rudy Salinas-Solorio, Dawson Heuett, Angel Rojas, Nathan Wright and Hector Castillo all recorded a shot for Eastern. Goalkeeper Noah Galow tallied two saves.
The loss dropped Eastern’s record to 4-8-0 on the season and 4-5-0 in conference play. The Mountaineers have struggled at home this year, going 1-4-0.
Up next, the Mountaineers will look to bounce back with another weekend home series. Eastern hosts Carroll College on Oct. 22 and plays Walla Walla on Oct 24.
