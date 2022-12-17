Eastern Oregon University wrestler Keegan Mulhill faces off against Southern Oregon University’s Noah Talavera at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The Mountaineers were defeated by the Raiders 24-18 to drop to 0-2 on the year. {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div}
RENO, Nev. — It was a productive and historic start to the weekend for the Eastern Oregon men’s wrestling team.
The Mountaineers picked up dual victories over Montana State-Northern and Saint Ambrose on Friday, Dec. 16, improving to 4-1 on the year in head-to-head competition. Eastern Oregon junior Kyle Knudtson earned his 32nd career pin, breaking the program’s all-time record for career pins.
Eastern Oregon 30, Montana State-Northern 15
The Mountaineers started their first dual on a strong note, taking a quick 14-0 lead. Luciano Fasulo got things started with a 6-2 decision, taking three points at the 125-pound division. Hunter Sparks added five points in the ensuing 133-pound bout, winning by a technical fall. At 141, Jaxon Morlan defeated Colin Silberthorn by fall, taking six points.
Montana State-Northern responded with a bounce-back win, as Martin Wilke defeated Eastern Oregon’s Chad Muenzer by fall at 140 — the Lights earned six points.
Vincent Cramer’s victory by major decision at 157 earned the Mountaineers four points and gave the team an 18-6 lead. Montana State-Northern bounced back with nine consecutive points, as Eastern Oregon’s Andy Gonzales and Keegan Mulhill were defeated.
The Mountaineers closed out the dual on a strong note, winning the final three weight classes. Knudtson tied the school record for pins with victory over Austin Vanek at 184. Marco Retano and Darrian Hoobery each earned three points each for Eastern Oregon, winning by decision. The Mountaineers held on to win 30-15, starting off the team’s weekend trip to Reno on a high note.
Eastern Oregon 36, Saint Ambrose 13
Eastern Oregon took care of business in its second dual of the day, defeating Saint Ambros 36-13. Fasulo started off the dual with a victory by fall at 125 points, going 2-0 on the day.
At 133, Zach Maura defeated Ariel Vega by technical fall, giving the Mountaineers an early 11-0 lead. Morlan followed up with six points at 141, defeating Hunter Meyrer by fall.
At 149, former La Grande High School standout Braden Carson was defeated by decision. Eastern Oregon responded with a major decision by Vincent Cramer at 157, giving the Mountaineers a 21-3 advantage.
At 174, Mulhill was defeated by forfeit to give Saint Ambrose six points.
Knudtson broke the school’s record for pins at 184, defeating Dylan Meiners by fall in 1:08. After Retano earned a victory by forfeit at 197, Hoobery ended the day with a 2-0 decision to win at 285 and wrap up a 23-point victory for Eastern Oregon.
Coming off the victories, Eastern Oregon will have a day off before competing in the Reno Tournament of Champions on Dec. 18.
