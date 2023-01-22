Eastern Oregon University senior Noel Orozco, left, an All-American at 285 pounds, wrestles for the Mountaineers. The men’s wrestling team ranked No. 19 in the Jan. 27, 2022, NAIA Coaches’ Top-20 Poll.
MARSHALL, Mo. — The Mountaineers men’s wrestling program made a strong impression in the Midwest this weekend.
Eastern Oregon traveled to Marshall, Missouri for the Missouri Valley Open, placing second overall out of 43 teams in attendance. Hunter Sparks led the way with top marks at the 125-pound weight class.
At 125, Sparks defeated Cornerstone’s Trevor Marsman by a 9-2 decision to take the crown. The lone individual title boosted Eastern Oregon’s score and helped the Mountaineers finish second as a team.
At the 133-pound division, freshman Braden Carson placed fifth overall. Carson defeated Briar Cliff’s Caron Watson by forfeit in the fifth-place match.
Eastern Oregon’s Jaxon Morlan placed fourth at the 141-pound weight class. Morlan fell by a narrow 4-1 decision in the third-place match to just miss a top-three finish. At 184, Kyle Knudtson placed eight overall after a forfeit in the seventh-place match.
Marco Retano had a productive day, placing second in the 197-pound division. Retano lost a close 3-1 decision in the championship match, coming up just short of first place. Jay Smith defeated Marian University’s Jack Servies in the fifth-place match, winning by a 4-3 decision.
Noel Orozco closed out the day for Eastern Oregon, placing eighth overall at the 285-pound weight class.
Coming off the strong showing at the Missouri Valley Open, the Mountaineers are scheduled to host back-to-back duals next weekend. Eastern Oregon will host Embry-Riddle at 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 and Corban at 3 p.m. on Jan. 28.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.