EOU men's wrestling - Orozco 2022
Eastern Oregon University senior Noel Orozco, left, an All-American at 285 pounds, wrestles for the Mountaineers. The men’s wrestling team ranked No. 19 in the Jan. 27, 2022, NAIA Coaches’ Top-20 Poll.

 Andrew Cutler/The Observer, File

MARSHALL, Mo. — The Mountaineers men’s wrestling program made a strong impression in the Midwest this weekend.

Eastern Oregon traveled to Marshall, Missouri for the Missouri Valley Open, placing second overall out of 43 teams in attendance. Hunter Sparks led the way with top marks at the 125-pound weight class.

