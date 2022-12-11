Eastern Oregon University wrestler Keegan Mulhill faces off against Southern Oregon University’s Noah Talavera at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The Mountaineers were defeated by the Raiders 24-18 to drop to 0-2 on the year. {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div}
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University men’s wrestling team took home a solid conference win this weekend.
The Mountaineers defeated Arizona Christian 47-6 on Saturday, Dec. 10, winning the dual handily. Eastern Oregon’s record improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference competition.
Luciano Fasulo started off the day on the right foot for Eastern, securing a fall in 1:31 at the 125-pound weight division. Hunter Sparks followed with a five-point technical fall at 133, giving Eastern Oregon an early 11-0 lead.
Arizona Christian’s Rico Robles defeated Jaxon Morlan by decision at 141 pounds, giving Arizona Christian its first three points. Eastern Oregon responded with six consecutive victories by fall, boosting the team’s lead to 47-3. Braden Carson knocked off Gavyn Frederickson at 149, Chad Muenzer defeated Anthony Aguilera at 157, Vincent Cramer took down Davion Barnes at 165, Keegan Mulhill was victorious over Kaden Martin at 174, Kyne Knudtson defeated Christian Cornes at 184, and Marco Retano bested Michael Moreno at 197.
Arizona Christian’s Zion Longsine defeated Darrian Hoobery in a 3-2 decision at 285, giving the Firestorm its second win of the dual. However, Eastern Oregon still managed to walk off with a dominant 47-6 victory.
Coming off the win, the Mountaineers are scheduled to travel to Reno, Nevada next weekend to compete at the Reno Tournament of Champions. Eastern Oregon is slated to face Montana State-Northern Saint Ambrose on Dec. 16. The team will then compete in the Reno Tournament of Champions on Dec. 18.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.