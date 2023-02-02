Eastern Oregon University senior Noel Orozco, left, an All-American at 285 pounds, wrestles for the Mountaineers. The men’s wrestling team ranked No. 19 in the Jan. 27, 2022, NAIA Coaches’ Top-20 Poll.
PRINEVILLE — A rivalry matchup on the mats came down to the wire this week.
The Eastern Oregon University men’s wrestling program took a narrow victory in its dual against Southern Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, winning by a score of 19-18. The win propelled the Mountaineers’ record to 8-2 on the year and 4-2 in Cascade Collegiate Conference competitions.
Eastern Oregon got off to a strong start, taking the first two weight classes. At the 125-pound division, Luciano Fasulo defeated Mikey Ladkani by a 7-1 decision to earn three points. Braden Carson’s victory by fall over Simon Graeber at 133 built up a quick 9-0 lead for Eastern Oregon.
The Mountaineers sputtered in the middle weight divisions, losing in five straight matches. Evan Potter defeated Jaxon Morlan by a 3-0 decision at 141, Aaron Gandara took down Travis Sherman by 7-1 decision at 149 and Dylan Straley defeated Vincent Cramer by 4-2 decision at 157 — this leveled the dual at 9-9 with five weight divisions remaining.
Southern Oregon took a solid advantage in the dual, as Jordan Faifai defeated Parker Robinson by fall to give the Raiders a 15-9 lead. The Raiders followed with a victory at 174 over Eastern Oregon’s Keegan Mulhill to take a 18-9 advantage.
With Eastern Oregon’s back against the wall, the Mountaineers managed an improbable rally to take a late lead in the dual and walk off victorious. Kyle Knudtson earned three points with a 12-6 decision at 185, cutting the deficit to 18-12. At 197, Marco Retano earned four points with a victory over John White to push the score to 18-16 in favor of the Raiders.
With the dual on the line, heavyweights Noel Orozco and Antonio Garcia squared off with their teams’ fate on the line. In a narrow contest that was neck-and-neck, Orozco squeaked out a 2-1 decision to earn a pivotal three points — the Mountaineers were victorious by just a 19-18 margin.
The win wrapped up the final dual of the season on a high note, as Eastern Oregon won its final three duals of the 2022-23 season. Up next, the Mountaineers will have two weeks off before traveling to Prescott, Arizona for the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships. The wrestling is scheduled to take place throughout the day on Feb. 17 and conclude on Feb. 18.
