Eastern Oregon University senior Noel Orozco, left, an All-American at 285 pounds, wrestles for the Mountaineers. The men's wrestling team ranked No. 19 in the Jan. 27, 2022, NAIA Coaches' Top-20 Poll.
HAVRE, Mont. — Despite coming into the tournament as underdogs, the Eastern Oregon University men’s wrestling team stunned the competition and came away with first place overall at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships.
The Mountaineer scored a combined 130.5 points to take first overall at the two-day event in Havre, Montana on Feb. 19. The victory is the team’s first ever conference title since the program was reestablished in 2016.
Eastern tallied six top-three finishers and Kyle Knudstson earned a first-place finish at the 184-pound division. Following the tournament, Eastern head coach Dustyn Azure was named conference coach of the year.
The Mountaineers put together a strong day one to head into the final competitions in second place.
Knudtson, a sophomore, defeated Warner Pacific’s Ian Vazquez by fall in the championship round to take first place and earn the Mountaineers 21 points.
At the 125-pound level, redshirt sophomore Luciano Fasulo placed fifth overall to capture 12.5 points for Eastern. Fasulo defeated Joshua Nira of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University by decision to take fifth place.
In the 133-pound division, sophomore Zach Mauras placed sixth overall to earn 10 points for the Mountaineers.
Jaxon Morlan, a freshman, put together a strong showing at the 141-pound division. Morlan defeated teammate Chad Muenzer in the second-place match, as the two wrestlers earned Eastern a combined 31.5 points.
At the 174-pound weight class, senior Keegan Mulhill took home third place. Mulhill defeated Vanguard University’s Gerardo Hernandez by forfeit in the third-place match.
Jay Smith, competing at 197, took second place and earned Eastern 17 points. Smith defeated Menlo College’s Hunter James by decision in the semifinal to earn a spot in the championship match. Smith came up just short of Montana State University-Northern’s Isaac Bartel.
Eastern’s Noel Orozco, a senior, wrapped up the competition with a second-place finish at the 285-pound weight class. Orozco defeated Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Garrette Branson in the semifinal to earn a spot in the championship match.
Coming off the conference championship, the Mountaineers earned five automatic qualifiers into the NAIA National Championships in Wichita Kansas on March 4. Eastern will await the announcement of any at-large qualifiers, which is released on Feb. 22.
