Eastern Oregon University senior Noel Orozco, left, an All-American at 285 pounds, wrestles for the Mountaineers. The men’s wrestling team ranked No. 19 in the Jan. 27, 2022, NAIA Coaches’ Top-20 Poll.
WICHITA, Kan. — The Mountaineers men’s wrestlers represented La Grande well on the national stage.
Eastern Oregon placed 12th overall out of 58 teams, earning 42 points — Grand View won the NAIA Championship with 206 points. The Mountaineers were led by Hunter Sparks and Noel Orozco, who both earned All-American honors.
At the 125-pound weight class, Sparks caught fire and won all his matches en route to the first–place match. Coming in as the No. 4 seed, Sparks defeated No. 1 Esco Walker of Grand View by 5-3 decision in the semifinal match. In the championship match, the junior came just one point shy in a 5-4 decision loss to Life’s BRandon Orum.
At 285, Noel Orozco placed sixth overall to earn the Mountaineers 12 points and earn All-American status. The senior won by 2-0 decision in the first round, but lost by fall in round two. Orozco’s day was far from over, as he won four straight matches to work his way to the consolation semifinals. Orozco lost to Providence’s KC Buday, sending the Mountaineers’ heavyweight to the fifth-place match. The wrestler was defeated by fall in the fifth-place match, earning his spot at sixth overall.
Keegan Mulhill earned 6.5 points at 174, winning three consecutive matches in the consolation bracket. Mulhill progressed to the consolation round four, but was defeated by fall by Southeastern’s Douglas Pepper.
At 197, Marco Retano won his first match over Keiser’s Jared Tracey. However, Retano lost his ensuing two matchups to finish with two points for the Mountaineers.
Jay Smith won his first matchup at 197, defeating Texas Wesleyan’s Kelvin Coker by 6-0 decision. Smith lost his next two matches to finish with 1 point for Eastern Oregon.
In his first NAIA Championships as a collegiate wrestler, Braden Carson earned the Mountaineers 1.5 points at the 133-pound division. Carson lost his opening match, but advanced with three wins in the consolation bracket. The freshman wrestler made it as far as the consolation round four, where he was defeated by decision.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.