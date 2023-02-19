PRESCOTT, Ariz. — It was a productive weekend for the Mountaineers at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Men’s Wrestling Championships on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Eastern Oregon placed third overall in the team standings, while Hunter Sparks and Marco Retano won their respective weight classes. In total, seven Mountaineers earned their place in the NAIA National Championships.
Sparks dominated the 125-pound division, winning in the first-place match by way of 8-2 decision over Corban’s Brayden Boyd. The junior went 5-0 on the weekend.
At 197, Retano also went 5-0 during the conference championships. The graduate senior defeated Menlo College’s Afton Silvis by a 3-1 decision in the championship match.
Kyle Knudtson earned all-conference honors at 184, coming up just short in the championship matchup to University of Providence’s Sawyer Hobbs.
At 133, freshman Braden Carson earned a trip to the NAIA National Championships with a fourth-place finish. Jay Smith finished fifth at 197, punching his ticket as well.
Keegan Mulhill placed sixth overall at 175, amidst a tough field of competitors. In the 285-pound weight class, Noel Orozco placed fourth to round out Eastern Oregon’s national qualifiers.
The qualifying Mountaineers will now have roughly two weeks to prepare for the NAIA National Championships. The wrestling is scheduled to take place in Wichita, Kansas on March 3 and conclude on March 4.
