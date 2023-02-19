Mulhill2.JPG

Eastern Oregon's Keegan Mulhill works on Providence's Hayden Schrull during a dual on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Mulhill picked up the 100th win of his EOU career, posting a 10-4 decision.

 Tenley Swope/Eastern Oregon University

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — It was a productive weekend for the Mountaineers at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Men’s Wrestling Championships on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Eastern Oregon placed third overall in the team standings, while Hunter Sparks and Marco Retano won their respective weight classes. In total, seven Mountaineers earned their place in the NAIA National Championships.

