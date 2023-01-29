Keegan Mulhill
Eastern Oregon University wrestler Keegan Mulhill faces off against Southern Oregon University’s Noah Talavera at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The Mountaineers were defeated by the Raiders 24-18 to drop to 0-2 on the year. Mulhill, a fifth-year senior, posted his 100th career win as a Mountaineer with a 10-4 decision over Providence’s Hayden Schrull during a home dual on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, and after three more victories now sits at 103 wins through Jan. 26.

 Andrew Cutler/The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon men’s wrestling team defended its home mat in the first two competitions of a three-day span.

The Mountaineers took a narrow 21-16 win over No. 16 Embry Riddle on Friday, Jan. 27 and took down Corban 24-20 on Jan. 28. The dual wins improved the program’s head-to-head record to 7-2 on the year, prior to one last dual on Jan. 29.

