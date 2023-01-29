Eastern Oregon University wrestler Keegan Mulhill faces off against Southern Oregon University’s Noah Talavera at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The Mountaineers were defeated by the Raiders 24-18 to drop to 0-2 on the year. Mulhill, a fifth-year senior, posted his 100th career win as a Mountaineer with a 10-4 decision over Providence’s Hayden Schrull during a home dual on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, and after three more victories now sits at 103 wins through Jan. 26.
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon men’s wrestling team defended its home mat in the first two competitions of a three-day span.
The Mountaineers took a narrow 21-16 win over No. 16 Embry Riddle on Friday, Jan. 27 and took down Corban 24-20 on Jan. 28. The dual wins improved the program’s head-to-head record to 7-2 on the year, prior to one last dual on Jan. 29.
Day 1: Eastern Oregon 21, Embry-Riddle 16
In a matchup against a difficult ranked Embry-Riddle team, the Mountaineers came out swinging.
Eastern Oregon won its first three matchups, taking three points in each dual. At the 125-pound division, Luciano Fasulo defeated Landon Smith by a 5-2 decision. Zach Mauras followed suit at 133, taking a narrow 10-9 division over Colby Evans for three more points. Travis Sherman earned a 6-1 decision over Adam Stanley at 141 to give Eastern Oregon a 9-0 lead.
Embry-Riddle bounced back in a big way, earning 16 straight points to take a commanding 16-9 lead. Jonah Chew (149) and Beau Blackham (157) each took technical falls and Eastern Oregon forfeited at 165.
With their backs against the wall, the Mountaineers responded by winning the final four duals to run off with an upset 21-16 victory.
At 174, Keegan Mulhill defeated Sheldon Cole by a 3-1 decision. Kyle Knudtson’s 5-4 victory at 184 cut the deficit to 16-15, putting the dual up in the air in the final two bouts. Marco Retano earned a huge 7-3 decision over Brodie Scott at 197 pounds, giving Eastern Oregon a narrow 18-16 lead with just one decisive heavyweight bout remaining. In the last matchup of the night, Noel Orozco defeated Garrette Branson in the 285-pound weight class to guide Eastern Oregon to a major upset victory.
Day 2: Eastern Oregon 24, Corban 20
In the second dual of the weekend, Eastern Oregon fell behind 5-0 after Adrian Guevara fell to Brayden Boyd by technical fall at 125 pounds.
The Mountaineers responded with a 2-0 decision win by Braden Carson at 133 and a pin by Jacon Morlan at 141 — the two victories gave Eastern Oregon a 9-5 advantage early in the dual.
Corban remained in contention with a 9-4 decision by Michael Murphy at 149, cutting Eastern Oregon’s lead to 9-8. At 157, Vincent Cramer won by fall over Jordan Piercy to earn a crucial six points. However, a forfeit at 165 gave six points right back to Corban.
Mulhill was defeated at 174, giving Corban a narrow 17-15 lead late in the dual. Knudtson came through with a pivotal victory, taking six points in a victory by fall over German Munoz at 184. Jay Smith followed with a 4-0 decision at 197 to earn three more points and give the Mountaineers a 24-17 lead. Darrian Hoobery was defeated by decision at 285 to close the dual, but held a close enough contest to hold off a late comeback from the Knights.
After two big dual victories, Eastern Oregon is scheduled to compete at the Clackamas Open on Jan. 29.
