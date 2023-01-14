Eastern Oregon University wrestler Keegan Mulhill faces off against Southern Oregon University’s Noah Talavera at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The Mountaineers were defeated by the Raiders 24-18 to drop to 0-2 on the year. {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div}
LA GRANDE — Despite a milestone performance by Keegan Mulhill, the Eastern Oregon University men’s wrestling team came up just short of upsetting No. 8 Providence.
The Mountaineers were defeated 18-15 in La Grande on Friday, Jan. 13. The loss dropped the team’s record to 5-2 in duals this season. Keegan Mulhill highlighted the day, earning his program record-setting 100th individual victory.
At 125 pounds, Luciano Fasulo got things going in the right direction with a 3-0 decision to give the Mountaineers a quick 3-0 lead. At 133, Zach Mauras was defeated in a 6-3 decision, leveling the dual at 3-3.
Jaxon Morlan earned a 10-5 decision at 141 points, putting the Mountaineers back up 6-3. Providence bounced back with three straight victories, building up a 15-6 lead. Chad Muenzer and Vincent Cramer were both defeated by decision, while Providence took a forfeit victory at 165.
Down nine points, Eastern Oregon rallied with three straight victories to even the dual at 15-15. Mulhill defeated Hayden Schrull by a 10-4 decision, earning the team three points and taking home his 100th career — the graduate senior already held the program record for individual wins, now becoming the first ever Eastern Oregon wrestler to notch 100 career victories.
Kyle Knudtson (184) and Marco Retano (197) both won in their respective weight classes, forcing the dual to go to extras. Darrian Hoobery and Jesse Vassey were both defeated by decision, giving Providence the points it needed to come away victorious. Despite a valiant team effort, the Mountaineers came up just short of a huge upset.
Coming off the loss, Eastern Oregon will look to bounce back at the Missouri Valley Invite in Marshall, Missouri. The wrestling is scheduled to take place throughout the day on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.