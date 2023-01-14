DSC_7769.JPG
Eastern Oregon University wrestler Keegan Mulhill faces off against Southern Oregon University’s Noah Talavera at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The Mountaineers were defeated by the Raiders 24-18 to drop to 0-2 on the year. {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div}

 Andrew Cutler/The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — Despite a milestone performance by Keegan Mulhill, the Eastern Oregon University men’s wrestling team came up just short of upsetting No. 8 Providence.

The Mountaineers were defeated 18-15 in La Grande on Friday, Jan. 13. The loss dropped the team’s record to 5-2 in duals this season. Keegan Mulhill highlighted the day, earning his program record-setting 100th individual victory.

