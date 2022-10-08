Mounties' midfielder Carlos Murillo runs for the ball during the soccer game against Warner Pacific at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Knights defeated Eastern 2-1. The Mountaineers next take the field on Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. against Corban in Salem.
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University men’s soccer team earned its sixth win of the year in a nail biter.
The Mountaineers defeated Providence 1-0 on Friday, Oct. 8, improving to 6-4-1 on the year and 3-3-0 in conference play.
Both teams secured a similar amount of shots, as chances were exchanged back-and-forth during each half.
Early in the first, sophomore Dawson Heuett found the back of the net on an unassisted goal that gave the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute. Despite the fast start, Heuett’s goal would prove to be the only score of the match.
Providence managed seven shots in the second half, but five saves from Dalton Mauzay helped Eastern hold onto a 1-0 shutout.
The win helped Eastern remain in the hunt in the Cascade Collegiate Conference standings. The Mountaineers are currently tied for seventh in the standings at 3-3, while three teams are just below Eastern at 3-4.
Coming off the victory, Eastern will host Rocky Mountain College on Oct. 8. The match at Community Stadium is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m.
