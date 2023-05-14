LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University men’s track and field program are three-peat Cascade Collegiate Conference champions.
The Mountaineers scored 205 points at the conference championships in La Grande on Saturday, May 13. Eastern Oregon was 75 points ahead of second-place Lewis-Clark State, marking the third consecutive year that the team has won the Cascade Collegiate Conference title.
Eastern Oregon hauled in numerous accolades following the meet, as head coach Ben Welch was named conference coach of the year. Allexander Kosel earned field athlete of the year and the Mountaineers won the sportsmanship award.
The Mountaineers dominated the long jump, taking four spots in the top 10. Kosel won the event at 7.0 meters, while DJ Wilson finished as runner-up at 6.95 meters. Israel Miles took fourth at 6.86 meters and Jacob Gates placed eighth with a leap of 6.66 meters.
In the men’s shot put, Tanner Nett earned an NAIA A standard — he threw the shot put 16.91 meters to win the event. Mark Church placed seventh at 13.45 meters.
In the 100-meter sprint, Eastern Oregon brought home two top-10 finishes. James Connally placed eighth at 10.8 and Cody Milmine came in ninth at 10.84.
Miles earned an NAIA B standard in the 110-meter hurdles, placing second overall at 14.79. Mason Nichols (15.03) placed third and Judson Mansfield (15.74) took home fourth.
In the 200, Connally was back with another top-10 placement. The freshman from Juneau, Alaska placed eighth at 21.71. Connally kept the momentum going in the 400 meters, earning his way to the podium with a third-place finish in a time of 49.13.
The Mountaineers competed well in the 400-meter hurdles, taking three top-six finishes. Bryson Spears led the way with a third-place finish at 56.70. Miles (57.24) placed fourth and Ryan Robinson (59.17) took home sixth.
In the 800 meters, Hunter Nichols placed third overall with a time of 1:54.61. Nichols earned a podium finish in the 1,500 meters, placing third at 3:55.01. Cristian Mendoza (3:57.14) placed fifth in the event and Caleb Brown (3:58.75) took ninth.
Justin Ash placed second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, earning an NAIA A standard with a time of 9:23.01. Bennett Welch placed seventh with a time of 9:54.1.
Ash topped off a strong performance with a first-place finish in the 5,000 meters — he clocked in at 15:20.45. Mendoza was the runner-up, finishing at 15:22.17. Winston Telford placed fifth with a time of 15:37.56. Telford closed out the running events with a fourth-place finish in the 10,000 meters with a time of 31:45.85.
Church earned an NAIA B standard in the discus throw, tossing the discus 47.6 meters to place second overall. Nett (45.36 meters) placed third and Gabe Heckman (41.74 meters) placed sixth.
In the hammer throw, Brooks Michaels placed fifth with a distance of 48.76 meters. Church placed eighth at 45.48 meters.
Tyler Jones kept the momentum going in the field events, placing second in the high jump at 1.99 meters. Kosel (1.9 meters) placed fifth and Justin Lazenby (1.87 meters) took sixth.
The Mountaineers saw similar success in the long jump, as Wilson was the team’s top finisher in third place with a jump of 13.61 meters. Kosel placed fourth with a 13.61-meter leap, while Jones took home fifth at 13.39. Peters leaped 12.54 meters to come in ninth.
In the javelin throw, Moses McAninch earned a third-place finish at 54.23 meters. Cody Silva placed eighth, throwing 44.74 meters. In the pole vault, Maxon Huxoll placed 10th with a score of 4.2 meters.
The conference championship marks the end of a successful season for the Mountaineers, who will now shift their attention toward the NAIA Championships. Qualifying athletes will compete at the three-day event in Marion, Indiana, starting on May 24.
