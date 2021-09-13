The Eastern Oregon University women’s soccer team celebrates in November 2019 during its win over Rocky Mountain in the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament. The 2021 Mountaineers squad is looking to qualify for the NAIA tournament for the fifth straight season.
LA GRANDE — The Mountaineers concluded non-conference play with a decisive upset victory over Westmont on Monday, Sept. 13. Eastern came away with a narrow 1-0 victory at home to hand Westmont its first loss of the year.
Westmont came out firing, out shooting Eastern 10-3 in the first half. The Warriors out shot the Mountaineers 21-8 throughout the entirety of the game, but could not find the back of the net.
Freshman goalkeeper Madeline Barker made six key saves in goal, holding Westmont scoreless.
After a 0-0 tie at halftime, the game remained level into the 75th minute. The Mountaineers drew a Westmont foul in the 77th minute, setting up senior Morgan Farrington with a chance to take the lead. In a high-pressure situation, Farrington found the back of the net to put Eastern up 1-0 late in the game.
The Mountaineers weathered a late attack and flurry of shots by Westmont, but held on to win the game by one goal. The big win puts Eastern at 3-1-0 at the conclusion of non-conference play. The Mountaineers open up Cascade Collegiate Conference play with a road matchup against Warner Pacific on Sept. 17.
