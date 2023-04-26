LA GRANDE — The No. 24 Eastern Oregon University softball team lost two consecutive home games to No. 8 College of Idaho on Tuesday, April 25.
The Mountaineers lost 4-0 and 5-4, in two close games. The losses dropped the team’s record to 27-14 overall and 16-11 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 0, College of Idaho 4
The first game of the doubleheader was a pitcher’s duel, as Kaylie Hoskins kept the Mountaineers in contention with another strong showing in the pitcher’s circle.
Hoskins threw seven scoreless innings, before allowing four runs in the eighth — she struck out 17 opposing batters, giving up only seven hits.
Eastern Oregon was held to six hits as a team, but had chances to score. In the bottom of the third, the Mountaineers saw a runner on third with one out, but were unable to capitalize.
After a scoreless seven innings, the game went to extras in order to determine a winner at Peggy Anderson Softball Field in La Grande. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for the Yotes with just one out, before Hoskins struck out the next batter. However, in the ensuing at-bat, Hattie Hruza hit a grand slam to center field that blew the game open and put Eastern Oregon down 4-0. The Mountaineers were unable to cut into the deficit, falling in extra innings 4-0.
Kelly Monaghan led the way at the plate with a 2-3 performance.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 4, College of Idaho 5
In game two, a late seventh-inning rally by the Mountaineers came up just short.
The Yotes scored one run in the top of the first off an RBI-single, before adding four runs in the top of the fifth to take a commanding 5-0 lead midway through the game.
In the bottom of the sixth, Monaghan singled to score Gates Leatherwood, cutting the lead to 5-1. The Mountaineers had their work cut out for them, with one inning left to come back from four runs down.
In the bottom of the seventh, Haley Tyree got things started with a solo home run to center field to trim the deficit to 5-2. Leatherwood followed up with an RBI-double, scoring Adison Ribordy and cutting the lead to just two runs. Hannah Tyree later reached on a fielding error, scoring Leatherwood and bringing Eastern Oregon within one run of the College of Idaho. The Mountaineers were unable to make up any more ground, falling 5-4.
Leatherwood had a strong day at the plate, going 2-4 with two runs and one RBI. Haley Tyree and Monaghan both had two hits in the loss. Jessica Touchard threw 4.2 innings, allowing five runs off just three hits.
Up next, Eastern Oregon will close out its regular season with a four-game conference series at home against Warner Pacific. The first pitch of game one is slated for 2 p.m. on April 28. The Mountaineers are currently fifth in the conference standings, just 1.5 games back of fourth place.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.