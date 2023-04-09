KLAMATH FALLS — Despite exchanging blows with the top-ranked team in the country, the Mountaineers ultimately fell in a sweep this weekend.
The Eastern Oregon University softball team lost all four of its games at Oregon Tech on the weekend of Friday, April 7. The losses dropped the Mountaineers to 20-14 on the season and 11-9 in conference play.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 2, Oregon Tech 3
The first game of the series came down to the wire, as the Mountaineers held a lead midway through the sixth inning.
In the bottom of the first, La Grande native Jayce Seavert singled in a run to give Oregon Tech a 1-0 lead. Eastern Oregon bounced back in the top of the second, as Gates Leatherwood doubled to score Addison Ribordy and level the game at 1-1.
The game remained scoreless for the ensuing three innings, until a solo home run by Leatherwood gave the Mountaineers a 2-1 lead after the top of the sixth inning. However, the Owls put together a two-run rally in the bottom of the sixth to take a 3-2 lead. Eastern Oregon was unable to overcome the deficit in the top of the seventh, falling 3-2.
Ribordy, Leatherwood and Kelly Monaghan each tallied two hits each. Leatherwood led Eastern Oregon with two RBIs. In the pitcher’s circle, Kaylie Hoskins received the loss after throwing six innings and allowing three runs — she struck out 10 opposing batters and walked just one.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 1, Oregon Tech 7
Despite Eastern Oregon scoring the first run in game two, the second matchup was lopsided toward Oregon Tech.
In the top of the first, Ribordy singled to score Haley Tyreee, giving the Mountaineers an early 1-0 lead. Oregon Tech bounced back with one run in the bottom of the first to even out the game.
The Owls scored six unanswered runs, taking three in the third, two in the fifth and one in the sixth to run away with a 7-1 win. Eastern Oregon was held to just five hits on the day, while Oregon Tech tallied 14.
Kaylin Winans received the loss, allowing four runs off eight hits in 2.2 innings pitched — she struck out three opposing batters. Haley Tryee led Eastern Oregon with two hits and one run.
Game 3: Eastern Oregon 0, Oregon Tech 8
Game three was another blowout, as the Owls needed just five innings to take the victory.
Eastern Oregon was held to three hits as a team, while Oregon Tech wracked up 11. The Owls scored one run in the first, one in the second, five in the third and one in the bottom of the fifth to win 8-0.
Mckenzie Staub was on fire at the plate for Oregon Tech, going 3-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Ribordy, Haley Ebner and Caitlin Crist each tallied one hit for the Mountaineers.
Hoskins received the loss, allowing seven runs over two innings pitched.
Game 4: Eastern Oregon 0, Oregon Tech 1
The final game of the series was a low-scoring pitching dual, as both teams combined for just five hits.
The Mountaineers tallied three hits to just two for the Owls, but ultimately could not score a run. Oregon Tech scored its lone run of the game in the bottom of the fourth, off an error by the pitcher to score an unearned run.
Jessica Touchard took the loss, but pitched a gem. She threw six innings and allowed just two hits and one run, striking out two opposing batters.
Coming off the losses to No. 1 Oregon tech, Eastern Oregon is scheduled to host Northwest for a four-game series at home. The first game is scheduled for 2 p.m. on April 14, at Peggy Anderson Softball Field in La Grande.
