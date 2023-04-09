220329 EOU PROVIDENCE (4 of 10).jpg
Haley Ebner (20) swings hard on a pitch during the match between Eastern Oregon University and Providence University at Peggy Anderson Softball Field, La Grande on Friday, March 25, 2022. EOU won all four matchups against the visiting team.

KLAMATH FALLS — Despite exchanging blows with the top-ranked team in the country, the Mountaineers ultimately fell in a sweep this weekend.

The Eastern Oregon University softball team lost all four of its games at Oregon Tech on the weekend of Friday, April 7. The losses dropped the Mountaineers to 20-14 on the season and 11-9 in conference play.

