Eastern Oregon University’s Madison Stateler takes a swing Friday, Feb. 15, 2022, against Northwest University in Bellevue, Washington. In April, the Mountaineers swept the Eagles 4-0 in weekend play, earning a spot in the 2022 Cascade Collegiate Conference.

SALEM — It was a successful weekend for the Eastern Oregon University softball team.

The Mountaineers took three out of four games on the road at Corban, outscoring the Warriors by a combined 19-7. The series improved Eastern Oregon’s record to 27-15 on the year and 16-10 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

