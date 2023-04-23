SALEM — It was a successful weekend for the Eastern Oregon University softball team.
The Mountaineers took three out of four games on the road at Corban, outscoring the Warriors by a combined 19-7. The series improved Eastern Oregon’s record to 27-15 on the year and 16-10 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 9. Corban 0
Game one was completely one-sided to the Mountaineers, as Eastern Oregon earned a shutout victory behind a stellar showing from pitcher Kaylie Hoskins. She threw six scoreless innings, striking out 15 opposing batters.
In the top of the first, Eastern Oregon took a 1-0 lead off a sacrifice hit from Addison Ribordy to score Haley Tyree. The Mountaineers extended their lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the second, behind a two-RBI single from Haley Tyree.
Hannah Tyree got in on the fun in the top of the fourth, hitting a double to score Gates Leatherwood and Ribordy to make it 5-0. Ribordy singled in a run in the top of the fifth, extending the lead to 6-0. In the top of the sixth, Haley Tyree put things out of reach with a three-RBI double to give Eastern Oregon a commanding 9-0 advantage.
Haley Tyree wracked up five RBIs on the day, going 4-4 at the plate. Hannah Tyree had three hits on the day and two RBIs.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 4, Corban 7
A huge third inning ended up being Eastern Oregon’s downfall in game two, as the Mountaineers lost 7-4.
Eastern Oregon took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third, as Leatherwood hit a two-RBI home run to score Madison Stateler. However, the Warriors rallied seven runs in the bottom of the third to tally a huge lead. Corban capitalized off three singles, one double, a home run, an error and a wild pitch in the huge rally.
The Mountaineers bounced back in the top of the seventh, behind Leatherwood’s second home run of the day — this time, a two-run shot scored Haley Tyree. Eastern Oregon cut the lead to 7-4, but was unable to make up any additional ground.
Leatherwood finished with a strong day at the plate, going 3-3 with four RBIs and two runs.
Game 3: Eastern Oregon 5, Corban 0
Eastern Oregon got back in the win column in game three, behind another gem in the pitcher’s circle from Hoskins — she threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out 10 opposing batters.
In the top of the first inning, Ribordy hit a sacrifice hit to score Haley Tyree and give Eastern Oregon an early 1-0 lead. The game remained within one run until the top of the fourth, when Haley Ebner doubled in a run to stretch the lead to 2-0.
The Mountaineers put the game out of reach in the top of the sixth, when Caitlin Crist singled to score a run and extend the lead to 3-0. Later that inning, Hayley Tyree doubled in a run and Stateler hit a sacrifice hit to give the Mountaineers a 5-0 advantage. The team held onto the lead for the remainder of the game, winning by five runs.
It was a balanced performance at the plate for Eastern Oregon, as five players tallied one RBI.
Game 4: Eastern Oregon 1, Corban 0
In the final game of the series, Eastern Oregon sweated out a narrow 1-0 victory.
Kaylin Winans had a stellar showing in the pitcher’s circle, tossing seven shutout innings. She allowed six hits and struck out four opposing batters.
The Mountaineers tallied just two hits as a team on the day, but capitalized in the top of the fourth inning. Hannah Tyree singled to left field, scoring Leatherwood for the lone run of the game.
Coming off the strong showing in Salem, the Mountaineers are scheduled to play just six more games before the start of postseason competition. Up next, Eastern Oregon is slated to host the College of Idaho for a doubleheader at Peggy Anderson Field in La Grande, with the first pitch at 2 p.m.
