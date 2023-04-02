220329 EOU PROVIDENCE (4 of 10).jpg
Haley Ebner (20) swings hard on a pitch during the match between Eastern Oregon University and Providence University at Peggy Anderson Softball Field, La Grande on Friday, March 25, 2022. EOU won all four matchups against the visiting team.

LA GRANDE — The Mountaineers walked away with a series victory in their most recent Cascade Collegiate Conference clash.

The Eastern Oregon University softball team won two out of three games at home against Carroll College on Friday, March 31. The series improved the team’s record to 20-10 overall and 11-6 in conference play.

