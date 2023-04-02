LA GRANDE — The Mountaineers walked away with a series victory in their most recent Cascade Collegiate Conference clash.
The Eastern Oregon University softball team won two out of three games at home against Carroll College on Friday, March 31. The series improved the team’s record to 20-10 overall and 11-6 in conference play.
Game: Eastern Oregon 1, Carroll College 0
The first game of the series was a nailbiter, as pitcher Kaylie Hoskins pitched an absolute gem. Despite the Moutnaineers tallying seven hits in the game, the team was unable to score any runs in a scoreless grudge match through the first seven innings.
Hoskins pitched a complete game shutout, striking out 16 opposing batters and allowing just one hit and four walks. The win improved her season record to 10-3.
Carroll College kept Eastern Oregon off the board until the bottom of the eighth, when Hannah Tyree took matters into her own hands. The catcher drew a pivotal walk in the bottom of the eighth, which allowed Karly Hanosky to cross the plate for the game-winning run.
Maddy Stateler and Caitlin Crist led the way at the plate, each tallying two hits on the day.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 2, Carroll College 0
The second game of the series was another close contest, as neither team scratched a run through the first five innings
In the pitcher’s mound for a back-to-back, Hoskins delivered another quality performance. Hoskins went seven innings, no runs and struck out eight opposing batters en route to her 11th win of the year.
The game tilted in the favor of the Mountaineers in the bottom of the sixth, when two key hits brought in the first runs of the game. Karsyn Zaragoza singled to score Hannah Tyree and break the scoreless tie. Haley Ebner later doubled to score Zaragoza and extend the lead to 2-0. Hoskins pitched a scoreless seventh inning to secure a win for Eastern Oregon.
Hannah Tyree led the way with a two-hit performance, while Haley Tyree, Addison Ribordy, Zaragoza and Ebner each recorded one hit each.
Game 3: Eastern Oregon 6, Carroll College 9
Carroll College got its revenge in the final game of the series, winning a high-scoring affair.
In the top of the fourth inning, the Mountaineers fell behind 3-0 after the Saints capitalized off a deep ball. Kaitlynn Ayers hit a three-run shot, tilting the game in the favor of Carroll early on.
Later in the top of the sixth, Carroll College broke the game wide open with a five-run inning. Ayers got things started with an RBI-single, before a hit-by-pitch, fielding error, walk and single led to a 8-0 deficit for the Mountaineers.
With the game slipping away, Eastern Oregon did everything it could in the bottom of the sixth to try to claw back into the game. Kelly Monaghan hit an RBI-single, before Crist followed suit with a two-RBI single to cut the lead to 8-3.
In the top of the seventh, Carroll College responded with another run off a single, helping the Saints put the game away. Hannah Tyree crushed a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh, but the Mountaineers were unable to make up any more ground and fell 9-5.
Hannah Tyree led the way at the plate, going 2-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Kaylin Winans received the loss in the pitcher’s circle, allowing three runs across four innings.
Coming off the series, Eastern Oregon is scheduled to travel to Klamath Falls for a four-game tilt at Oregon Tech. The first pitch of game one is slated for 2 p.m. on April 7.
