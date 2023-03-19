LA GRANDE — It was a dominant weekend of softball for the Eastern Oregon University softball team.
The Mountaineers swept all four games against Bushnell this weekend, highlighted by strong pitching from Kaylie Hoskins — the sophomore threw two five-inning no-hitters in the series. The victories improved Eastern Oregon’s record to 17-8 overall and 9-4 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon, 13, Bushnell 1
After a scoreless first inning, the Mountaineers took control with a five-run second inning. Eastern Oregon added one run in the third and seven in the bottom of the fourth to run away with a 13-1 rout of Bushnell.
Hoskins was dominant in the pitching circle, throwing a five-inning now hitter and striking out 13 batters. She allowed just one run, which came in the top of the fourth inning from a throwing error.
Haley Tyree had a strong showing at the plate, going 1-4 with four RBIs and two runs. Haley Ebner went 2-2 with four RBIs and two runs. Addison Ribordy, Gates Leatherwood and Karsyn Zaragoza each had two runs scored. Leatherwood led the way with a game-high three hits.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 11, Bushnell 3
Once again, Eastern Oregon only needed five innings to put away Bushnell in the second outing of the series.
The Beacons scored first on an RBI-single in the top of the first inning, but the Mountaineers responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame. Ribordy hit a two-run home run to put Eastern Oregon on top 2-1.
The lead held until the bottom of the third inning, when Ebner extended the lead to 3-1 with an RBI-single to score Leatherwood. Bushnell managed to tie the game at 3-3 with a two-run home run in the top of the fourth, but Eastern Oregon responded in a big way. The Mountaineers put up six runs in the bottom of the fourth and two in the bottom of the fifth to run away with an 11-3 victory.
Maddy Stateler had a team-high three hits, while Ribodry finished with three RBIs in the game. Haley Tyree, Hannah Tyree, Ribordy and Leatherwood each recorded two runs.
In the pitcher’s circle, Mckenna Stallings was the winning pitcher. The junior allowed three runs across four innings, striking out six opposing batters.
Game 3: Eastern Oregon 16, Bushnell 0
The third game of the series was an old-fashioned blowout, as Eastern Oregon took control early and never relented.
The Mountaineers scored one run in the first, four in the second, eight in the third and three in the fourth to cruise away with a 16-0 victory.
Hoskins dealt her second no-hitter of the series, tossing five no-hit innings. She struck out nine opposing batters and allowed only one walk.
At the plate, Haley Tyree wracked up five RBIs in the victory. Stateler and Kelly Monaghan each tallied two RBIs, while Haley Tyree, Ribordy, Ebner, Caitlin Crist and Truh Merriman each had two runs. As a team, the Mountaineers tallied 11 hits and 10 walks.
Game 4: Eastern Oregon 10, Bushnell 7
The Mountaineers got off to a fast start in the final game of the series, putting up four runs in the first. Bushnell responded with two in the third and one in the top of the fourth, but Eastern Oregon once again put up four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take an 8-3 advantage.
The Beacons gave one final comeback effort, rallying four runs in the top of the fifth to cut the Mountaineers’ lead to 8-7. A home run by Hannah Tyree in the bottom of the fifth put the game on ice, as Eastern Oregon maintained a 10-7 lead through seven innings.
Hannah Tyree led the way with an efficient game, going 3-3 with three runs and two RBIs. Monaghan wracked up four RBIs, off a 1-2 performance at the plate.
Kaylin Winans was the winning pitcher for Eastern Oregon, striking out three batters across four innings. She allowed four hits and three earned runs.
Coming off the four-game sweep, the Mountaineers are scheduled to hit the road for a mid-week conference doubleheader at the College of Idaho on Tuesday, March 28. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for 1 p.m.
