LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team is one game away from a Cascade Collegiate Conference title.

The Mountaineers won their semifinal match at home on Friday, Feb. 24, defeating Southern Oregon 78-68. Eastern Oregon relied on a strong first half and well-balanced scoring effort to walk away victorious and punch its ticket to the conference finals.

