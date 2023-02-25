LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team is one game away from a Cascade Collegiate Conference title.
The Mountaineers won their semifinal match at home on Friday, Feb. 24, defeating Southern Oregon 78-68. Eastern Oregon relied on a strong first half and well-balanced scoring effort to walk away victorious and punch its ticket to the conference finals.
The game was neck and neck through the first part of the first half, as each team exchanged buckets. Southern Oregon only led by a maximum of two points all game, but the Raiders kept the game close for the bulk of the first 20 minutes.
Emmit Taylor III played well on offense in the first half, scoring eight points. The Mountaineers hit their stride late in the first half and built up a commanding 41-32 lead at the half. Eastern Oregon shot 15-34 (44.1%) in the first half and 4-11 (36.4%) from three-point range.
The second half was close for both teams, but Eastern Oregon ultimately held its composure and held onto its lead. The Mountaineers extended their lead to 14 midway through the half, closing out the semifinal victory 76-68. Phil Malatare scored 12 points, while Preston Chandler added 10 in the second half. Malatare finished with 14, while Chandler tallied a game-high 17 points.
Coming off the win, Eastern Oregon will wait for the conclusion of the College of Idaho vs. Corban game on Feb. 25. The championship game is scheduled for Feb. 27, with the time for tip-off to be announced at a later time.
