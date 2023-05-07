EOU softball.jpg

Eastern Oregon University’s Madison Stateler takes a swing Friday, Feb. 15, 2022, against Northwest University in Bellevue, Washington. In April, the Mountaineers swept the Eagles 4-0 in weekend play, earning a spot in the 2022 Cascade Collegiate Conference.

 Isabella Evans/Eastern Oregon University, File

KLAMATH FALLS — The Mountaineers gave a solid run at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament, but ultimately came up short.

Eastern Oregon entered the tournament as the four seed and ended their time in Klamath Falls with a loss to two-seed Southern Oregon. The Mountaineers split both days of the tournament on Friday, May 5 and May 6, taking wins over British Columbia and Carroll College and losses to Oregon Tech and Southern Oregon.

