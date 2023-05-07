KLAMATH FALLS — The Mountaineers gave a solid run at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament, but ultimately came up short.
Eastern Oregon entered the tournament as the four seed and ended their time in Klamath Falls with a loss to two-seed Southern Oregon. The Mountaineers split both days of the tournament on Friday, May 5 and May 6, taking wins over British Columbia and Carroll College and losses to Oregon Tech and Southern Oregon.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 1, British Columbia 0
The first game of the tournament was a pitcher’s duel, as Eastern Oregon’s Kaylie Hoskins threw another gem. Hoskins pitched a seven-inning shutout, allowing just two hits and striking out 10 opposing batters.
The game remained scoreless through the first three innings, until the Mountaineers gained a narrow advantage in the fourth inning. Hannah Tyree doubled to center field to score Addison Ribordy and give Eastern Oregon a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, British Columbia hit a two-out double to put the winning run at the plate. However, Hoskins forced a fly out to secure the 1-0 win for the Mountaineers.
Eastern Oregon tallied just two hits as a team, but the one RBI from Hannah Tyree was enough to take the opening-round victory.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 1, Oregon Tech 5
After a complete game shutout in game one, Hoskins allowed five runs to Oregon Tech as the Mountaineers took their first loss of the tournament.
The game remained scoreless through the first five innings, until the Owls exploded at the plate in the top of the sixth. Oregon Tech capitalized off runs scored by throwing errors, fielder’s choice, sacrifice fly, double and single.
Down 5-0, the Mountaineers showed fight in the bottom of the seventh. Gates Leatherwood singled to score Ribordy and cut the lead to 5-1, but the team was unable to cut the gap any further.
Game 3: Eastern Oregon 3, Carroll 2
With elimination on the line, Eastern Oregon came away with a dramatic victory in its third game of the tournament.
The Mountaineers got things going early, scoring one run in the bottom of the second off a solo home run from Kelly Monaghan. Ribordy doubled the lead in the bottom of the third with an RBI-double that scored Haley Tyree and pushed the team’s advantage to 2-0.
Carroll clawed its way back, scoring a run off a single in the top of the fourth. In the top of the sixth, the Saints saw a solo home run tie the game at 2-2 late in the matchup.
In extra innings, Hannah Tyree took matters into her own hands to keep the Mountaineers in the conference tournament. With two outs in the inning, she hit a walkoff solo home run to win the game for Eastern Oregon at a score of 3-2.
Kaylin Winans was the winning pitcher in relief, pitching 2.2 scoreless innings. Hoskins put together a quality start, allowing two runs off three hits and striking out nine batters over 5.1 innings thrown.
Game 4: Eastern Oregon 4, Southern Oregon 10
Eastern Oregon’s final game of the tournament was an uphill battle, as Southern Oregon put together a strong effort in the middle innings.
The Raiders got things started in the top of the first off a solo home run that put the Mountaineers down 1-0 early on. In the top of the third, Ashton Cathey hit a three-run home run to extend Southern Oregon’s lead to 4-0.
Eastern Oregon showed life in the bottom of the third, as Madison Stateler hit a double that eventually scored Haley Tyree on an error. However, the Raiders responded with three more runs in the top of the fourth to take a commanding 7-1 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, Monaghan hit a home run that scored Leatherwood to trim the deficit to 7-3. After a momentum swing toward the Mountaineers, the Raiders added three more runs in the top of the fifth to put the game just about out of reach at 10-3. Caitlin Crist added a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth, but Eastern Oregon was unable to cut into the deficit any further and lost 10-4.
Jessica Touchard was the losing pitcher, allowing three runs over 2.2 innings. Monaghan led the way at the plate with two RBIs and one run.
The loss to Southern Oregon ended Eastern Oregon’s chances for a Cascade Collegiate Conference, with the team’s record currently standing at 33-19. The Mountaineers will now have to wait for the NAIA’s tournament announcement on May 9. Eastern Oregon will need an at-large bid to make the national tournament.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.