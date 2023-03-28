220329 EOU PROVIDENCE (9 of 10).jpg
Buy Now

Karsyn Zaragoza (7) leads off from first base during the match between Eastern Oregon University and Providence University at Peggy Anderson Softball Field, La Grande on Friday, March 25, 2022. EOU won all four matchups against the visiting team.

 Alex Wittwer/EO Media Group

CALDWELL, Idaho — In a doubleheader against a powerhouse conference opponent, the Eastern Oregon University softball team held its own.

The Mountaineers split a two-game doubleheader at the College of Idaho on Tuesday, March 28. Eastern Oregon edged out a narrow victory in game one, but lost in a blowout in game two. The midweek matchups bumped the team’s record to 18-9 on the season and 9-5 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.