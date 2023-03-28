Karsyn Zaragoza (7) leads off from first base during the match between Eastern Oregon University and Providence University at Peggy Anderson Softball Field, La Grande on Friday, March 25, 2022. EOU won all four matchups against the visiting team.
CALDWELL, Idaho — In a doubleheader against a powerhouse conference opponent, the Eastern Oregon University softball team held its own.
The Mountaineers split a two-game doubleheader at the College of Idaho on Tuesday, March 28. Eastern Oregon edged out a narrow victory in game one, but lost in a blowout in game two. The midweek matchups bumped the team’s record to 18-9 on the season and 9-5 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 1, College of Idaho 0
Kaylie Hoskins put on a show in the pitchers circle, sending Eastern Oregon to a narrow shutout victory. The sophomore threw 10 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out 17 opposing batters. The win improved her season record to 9-3 on the year.
In a pitcher’s duel, the College of Idaho also saw a strong showing from Katelyn Wilfort. She threw nine scoreless innings, before allowing Eastern Oregon to secure the game-winning run in the top of the 10th inning.
Heading into the 10th inning, both teams had tallied only three hits each. With the game up for grabs, the Mountaineers put together an impressive rally in extra innings. With one out in the top of the 10th, Truh Merriman singled on a bunt to put a runner on first. Caitlin Crist followed up with a single that moved Merriman to third base. Haley Tyree took advantage of runners in scoring position, hitting the ball to left field to score Merriman on a sacrifice fly. Eastern Oregon took a 1-0 lead and never looked back, behind a dominant last inning from Hoskins to close things out.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 1, College of Idaho 10
After a narrow victory in game one, the second matchup went entirely in the way of the College of Idaho.
The Mountaineers scored the first run of the game in the top of the second inning, off an RBI-double from Merriman that scored Adison Ribordy. Unfortunately for Eastern Oregon, the remainder of the game was completely one-sided to the Yotes.
The College of Idaho rallied four runs in the bottom of the second, behind two doubles. Up 4-1, the Yotes added two more runs in the bottom of the third off another double. One more run in the bottom of the fourth extended the College of Idaho’s lead to 7-1.
The Mountaineers struggled at the plate, tallying just four hits on the day. This limited any comeback chance, which allowed the Yotes to cruise to a 10-1 victory after adding three more runs in the bottom of the sixth off a single and home run.
Mckenna Stallings took the loss in the pitcher’s circle, allowing four runs over two innings. Four Mountaineers tallied hits, but the team struggled to produce runs in the loss.
Coming off the double header, Eastern Oregon is scheduled to host Carroll College for a four-game series this weekend. The first pitch of game one is slated for 11 a.m. on March 31 at Peggy Anderson Softball Field in La Grande.
