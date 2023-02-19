ROCKLIN, Calif. — The Eastern Oregon University softball program held its own during a difficult road trip this weekend.
The Mountaineers traveled to California, facing Hope International, Jessup University and Menlo College on the weekend of Sunday, Feb. 19. Eastern Oregon went 3-3 across the road trip, wrapping up the team’s non conference schedule with a 7-3 record.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 0, Hope International 7
The Mountaineers opened the weekend road trip with a neck-and-neck battle — that is, up until the seventh inning.
Eastern Oregon and Hope International battled out a scoreless first six innings, behind stellar showings from the starting pitchers. The Mountaineers struggled to get hits off Allie Puente, who was credited with the win after striking out 13 batters and allowing just three hits in the shutout. Kaylie Hoskins was tasked with the loss, despite striking out 11 and pitching six scoreless innings.
The game slipped away in the seventh inning, when Hope International started a huge rally. A two-run triple by Jaylyn Hernandez stretched the lead from 3-0 to 5-0, all but deflating the Mountaineers’ efforts. Hope International scored two more runs in the inning, handing Eastern Oregon a 7-0 loss.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 5, Jessup University 3
The Mountaineers fell behind early in their second game of the weekend, as it looked like the team might be on the way to an 0-2 start. However, a strong showing from McKenna Stallings in the pitcher’s circle helped the team stay in it.
After Jessup University scored a run in each of the first and fourth innings, Haley Tyree scored a run on a triple in the fifth inning. She later scored on a wild pitch, evening the game at 2-2.
Jessup bounced back with an RBI-single to retake a 3-2 lead, as Eastern Oregon headed into the final inning down by a run.
In the top of the seventh, Madison Stateler hit a two-RBI single to give the Mountaineers the lead late in the game. Hannah Tyree later hit a sacrifice hit, putting Eastern Oregon up by a commanding margin of 5-3.
Jessica Touchard, who also earned the win in relief, did not allow any runs in the bottom of the seventh as Eastern Oregon walked away victorious.
Game 3: Eastern Oregon 0, Hope International 8
Once again, a huge late-inning rally made all the difference in a loss to Hope International.
The Mountaineers allowed two runs in the third inning off a single from Emma McCraw. Hope International held a 2-0 through to the bottom of the sixth inning, when the game flipped on its head.
Eastern Oregon gave up six runs in the inning, highlighted by a three-run single by Makenna Stuart.
Stallings was charged with the loss, after allowing two runs across three innings — she struck out four opposing batters.
Game 4: Eastern Oregon 1, Jessup 2
Coming off a tough loss earlier in the day, Eastern Oregon came out swinging in its second matchup against Jessup.
Hannah Tyree scored Caitlin Crist in the first inning on a sacrifice groundout, giving Eastern Oregon an early 1-0 advantage.
The fourth inning proved detrimental for the Mountaineers, as Jessup rallied two runs. Sam Lorge and Aaliyah Pineda each scored RBIs, putting Eastern Oregon down 2-1. The Mountaineers were unable to make up any ground, ultimately dropping the fourth contest of the weekend.
Hoskins was charged with the loss, despite a strong showing across six innings. She struck out 12 batters and allowed two runs off four hits.
Game 5: Eastern Oregon 5, Menlo College 2
Day three saw success for Eastern Oregon, who swept its doubleheader against Menlo College.
The Mountaineers rattled off three runs in the second inning, behind an RBI from Truh Merriman and a two-RBI single from Haley Tyree.
Eastern Oregon added two more runs in the fifth, as Stateler hit a sacrifice hit and Karsyn Zaragoza tripled to right field to score Haley Ebner. The Mountaineers gave up two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but held on to win 5-2.
Kaylin Winans earned the win, allowing two runs over five innings. Hoskins was credited with the save, striking out four batters across the final two scoreless innings.
Game 6: Eastern Oregon 4, Menlo College 3
In Eastern Oregon’s final matchup of the weekend, the Mountaineers capitalized off a big sixth inning to finish the road trip 3-3.
In the first inning, Hannah Tyree doubled to score Crist and give the Mountaineers an early 1-0 lead. Menlo College responded with a run in the top of the second to even the game, followed by two more runs in the top of the sixth.
Down by two heading into the bottom of the sixth, Eastern Oregon rallied for three runs. Touchard hit a clutch home run to right field, which scored three Mountaineers and gave the team a 4-3 advantage. Touchard also pitched the final two innings of the game, earning the win in relief.
Coming off the California road trip, the Mountaineers are set to begin Cascade Collegiate Conference play. Eastern Oregon is scheduled to hit the road for Great Falls, Montana, where they will face Providence in back-to-back doubleheaders. The action begins on Feb. 24 and concludes on Feb. 25.
