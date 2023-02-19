220329 EOU PROVIDENCE (2 of 10).jpg
Hannah Tyree (9) leads off from home after hitting a ground ball during the match between Eastern Oregon University and Providence University at Peggy Anderson Softball Field, La Grande on Friday, March 25, 2022. EOU won all four matchups against the visiting team.

 Alex Wittwer/EO Media Group

ROCKLIN, Calif. — The Eastern Oregon University softball program held its own during a difficult road trip this weekend.

The Mountaineers traveled to California, facing Hope International, Jessup University and Menlo College on the weekend of Sunday, Feb. 19. Eastern Oregon went 3-3 across the road trip, wrapping up the team’s non conference schedule with a 7-3 record.

