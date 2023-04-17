220329 EOU PROVIDENCE (1 of 10).jpg
Madison Stateler (1) bends the bat as she hits a pitch during the match between Eastern Oregon University and Providence University at Peggy Anderson Softball Field, La Grande on Friday, March 25, 2022.

 The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — It was a productive weekend on the softball field for the Mountaineers this weekend.

The Eastern Oregon University softball team swept its four-game series at home against Northwest, winning by a combined score of 32-10. The wins improved the team’s record to 24-14 overall and 14-9 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

