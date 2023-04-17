LA GRANDE — It was a productive weekend on the softball field for the Mountaineers this weekend.
The Eastern Oregon University softball team swept its four-game series at home against Northwest, winning by a combined score of 32-10. The wins improved the team’s record to 24-14 overall and 14-9 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 11, Northwest 0
The Mountaineers capitalized on a massive fourth inning to take a dominant win in game one. Kaylie Hoskins threw a gem, allowing just one hit over five scoreless innings and striking out 12 opposing batters.
Eastern Oregon started strong, scoring one run in the bottom of the first inning. Gates Leatherwood hit a single to left field, scoring Haley Tyree and giving the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the second, Haley Tyree was the one knocking in runs. She hit a double to right field that scored Haley Ebner and doubled the team’s lead to 2-0.
The fourth inning put the game out of reach for Northwest, as Eastern Oregon went on a tear. Adison Ribordy hit a two-RBI single to get things rolling, before Leatherwood knocked in Ribordy on an RBI-single. Ebner then stole the show, hitting a grand-slam home run to center field to score four runners and ignite the lead to 9-0. Caitlin Crist put the icing on the cake with a two-RBI home run later in the inning, putting the Mountaineers up 11-0.
Haley Tyree led the way with a 2-3 performance, scoring two runs and hitting one RBI. Leatherwood and Kelly Monaghan each had two hits on the day.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 2, Northwest 0
Game two was a much closer affair, as the Mountaineers sweated out a close victory.
In the bottom of the second inning, Crist hit an RBI-double to score Monaghan and give the team a 1-0 lead. Later in the bottom of the fifth, Leatherwood singled to score Madison Stateler and double the lead to 2-0.
Hoskins pitched another stellar game, throwing seven scoreless innings. She struck out 11 opposing batters and allowed just one hit.
Game 3: Eastern Oregon 11, Northwest 5
In game three, both teams put up runs early in the match — however, Eastern Oregon pulled away for its third consecutive win.
In the bottom of the first, Hannah Tyree reached on a fielding error to score Haley Tyree and break the scoreless draw. Monaghan singled to score Leatherwood, before Hannah Tyree scored on a wild pitch — the Mountaineers captured a 3-0 lead after the first.
Northwest bounced back in the top of the second, tying the game at 3-3 behind two singles and a fielder’s choice. Eastern Oregon wasted no time, scoring three more runs in the bottom of the third. Crist scored on a wild throw after stealing third, before Stateler singled to score Haley Tyree. Stateler then scored on a passed ball, giving the Mountaineers a 6-3 lead.
Northwest tallied a run in the top of the third on a sacrifice fly, cutting the lead to 6-4. Monaghan later singled to score Leatherwood, putting the lead back to 7-4. Eastern Oregon allowed another run in the top of the fifth off a sacrifice fly, but the Mountaineers scored four unanswered runs to close out the game.
Crist singled in Ebner, before Haley Tyree hit a two-RBI home run. Karsyn Zaragoza later singled in a run, giving Eastern Oregon a decisive 11-5 advantage.
Jessica Touchard received the win in relief, pitching the third inning. McKenna Stallings earned the save, allowing just one rune over the final four innings.
Game 4: Eastern Oregon 8, Northwest 5
In the final game of the series, a six-run third inning made all the difference for the Mountaineers.
In the bottom of the first, Hannah Tyree singled to score a run, before Haley Tyree did the same in the bottom of the second.
Northwest capitalized off a two-run home run in the top of the third, but Eastern Oregon bounced back with six runs in the bottom frame. Monaghan hit a two-RBI double, before Haley Tyree hit a two-RBI single. Ribordy later scored two runs off a single, blowing up the lead to 8-2. Eastern Oregon allowed three runs in the top of the fifth, but held on to win 8-5 and walk out with a series sweep.
Ebner led the way with a 3-4 hitting outing, scoring two runs. Haley Tyree knocked in three RBIs, while Ribordy and Monaghan each had two RBIs. Hoskins got the win in relief, throwing three scoreless innings and giving up just one hit — she struck out five opposing batters.
Coming off the successful home series, Eastern Oregon is scheduled to travel next weekend to face Corban. The Mountaineers will play four conference games, with the first pitch of game one scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, April 21.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.