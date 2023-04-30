220329 EOU PROVIDENCE (6 of 10).jpg
Hannah Tyree (9) hits a pop fly ball during the match between Eastern Oregon University and Providence University at Peggy Anderson Softball Field, La Grande on Friday, March 25, 2022. EOU won all four matchups against the visiting team.

LA GRANDE — It was a strong closing to the regular season for the Eastern Oregon University softball team this weekend.

The Mountaineers won all four of their games at home against Warner Pacific, allowing just five runs across the whole series. The wins improved the team’s record to 31-17 overall and 19-11 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

