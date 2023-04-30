LA GRANDE — It was a strong closing to the regular season for the Eastern Oregon University softball team this weekend.
The Mountaineers won all four of their games at home against Warner Pacific, allowing just five runs across the whole series. The wins improved the team’s record to 31-17 overall and 19-11 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Pitcher Kaylie Hoskins was stellar in the series, combining for 13 shutout innings, including a no-hitter in game one. She tallied 32 strikeouts across two starts.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 8, Warner Pacific 0
Hoskins brought her A-game in the first matchup of the series, throwing her fifth no-hitter of the season. She struck out 16 batters, allowing no hits or runs in a dominant victory.
The Mountaineers started out fast at the plate, scoring one run in the bottom of the first off an RBI-single from Gates Leatherwood and two runs in the bottom of the second off a two-RBI single from Haley Tyree.
In the bottom of the fourth, Haley Ebner hit a solo home run to stretch the lead to 4-0. Gates Leatherwood added a two-run home run in the fifth, extending the advantage to 6-0. Eastern Oregon added one run in each of the fifth and sixth innings, running off with an 8-0 victory.
Leatherwood had a strong showing at the plate, racking up three RBIs. Maddy Stateler and Ebner each tallied two runs on the day.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 10, Warner Pacific 5
Warner Pacific came out swinging in game two, but a huge third inning helped Eastern Oregon come away victorious.
Both teams scored two runs each in the first inning, before the Knights scored two more runs in the top of the second inning to take a 4-2 advantage.
In the third inning, Leatherwood got things rolling with a two-RBI double. The Mountaineers retook the lead after Karsyn Zaragoza reached on a fielder’s choice to score Leatherwood. Caitlin Crist stretched the team’s lead to 8-4 with a three-RBI home run to left field that blew the game wide open.
In the fifth inning, Crist doubled to score Zaragoza and later scored on a throwing error to give Eastern Oregon a 10-4 lead. Warner Pacific added a run in the top of the seventh, but Eastern Oregon held on to win 10-5.
Jessica Touchard was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing one run off one hit over five innings — she struck out two batters. Crist led the way on offense, tallying four RBIs and two runs in the win.
Game 3: Eastern Oregon 2, Warner Pacific 0
Game three was a neck-and-neck pitcher’s duel, as Hoskins threw another gem. She went seven innings, allowing no runs off just two hits and striking out 16 opposing batters.
The game remained scoreless through the first five and a half innings, as both teams’ hitters were held in check. The Mountaineers got things going in the bottom of the sixth, as Addison Ribordy singled to score Haley Tyree and break the scoreless draw. Hannah Tyree later doubled to score Ribordy, doubling the team’s lead to 2-0.
Hoskins went one-two-three in the final inning, striking out two batters to put away the Knights and lead the Mountaineers to a 2-0 victory.
Game 4: Eastern Oregon 4, Warner Pacific 0
In the final game of the series, Eastern Oregon took a narrow lead late in the game and never looked back.
Both teams went scoreless through the first three innings, but Leatherwood broke the stalemate with a two-run shot to center field that put Eastern Oregon up 2-0. In the bottom of the fifth, Haley Tyree hit a solo home run to right field to add another run to the lead. Ebner singled in a run in the bottom of the sixth, giving the Mountaineers an insurmountable 4-0 lead.
Kaylin Winans received the win, throwing seven scoreless innings. She allowed just five hits and struck out one opposing batter. At the plate, Ebner led the way with a 2-3 performance, while Leatherwood led all hitters with two RBIs.
Coming off the successful home series, Eastern Oregon will now shift its attention to the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament. The action is set to begin on May 5, when the Mountaineers will face British Columbia in the first round at 9 a.m. in Klamath Falls.
