CALDWELL, Idaho — The Mountaineers are off to a roaring start in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Eastern Oregon University swept Providence in four straight games, opening up its conference schedule on a high note. The wins improved the Mountaineers’ record to 11-3 overall and 4-0 in conference play.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 21, Providence 0
In the Mountaineers’ first matchup of the series, the team wasted no time putting away Providence in a five-inning blowout.
Eastern Oregon put up eight runs in the first inning, led by a strong inning from Caitlin Crist. The junior infielder hit a solo homerun and later hit an RBI-single.
The Mountaineers kept up the onslaught early, scoring three runs in the second, two in the third and five in the fourth. A three-run fifth inning was the icing on the cake of a five-inning route, in which the team put up 21 runs on 19 hits.
Crist finished 3-4 with four RBIs and three runs, while Maddy Stateler went 3-4 with two runs and one RBI. Karsyn Zaragoza crossed the plate three times, while going 2-3 at the plate. Haley Ebner went 1-1, tallying four RBIs and drawing three walks.
Kaylie Hoskins was dominant in the pitcher’s circle, throwing five and one third scoreless innings. She allowed just three hits and struck out 10 batters en route to improving her season record to 3-2.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 7, Providence 3
In the second game, Providence took a 1-0 lead in the first inning off a solo homerun from Taylor Mathews. The Mountaineers remained down 1-0 until the top of the fourth inning, when Ebner evened the game at 1-1 with an RBI-double.
A huge four-run fifth inning flipped the script, as Eastern jumped out to a 5-1 lead that all but put the game out of reach. Jessica Touchard’s two-RBI single helped light the spark in a big inning for the Mountaineers.
Providence bounced back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, but a two-RBI triple by Ebner in the top of the seventh put the game on ice at 7-3.
Ebner led the way with three RBIs, while Touchard and Tyree each scored two runs on the day. Mckenna Sallings earned the win for Eastern Oregon, going five innings with three earned runs and three strikeouts. Kaylin Winans earned the save, throwing two shutout innings and striking out two opposing batters.
Game 3: Eastern Oregon 8, Providence 0
The Mountaineers found themselves in a tight battle early in Game 3, but pulled away with a consistent slew of runs late in the game.
Stateler broke the scoreless tie in the top of the third, hitting a two-RBI double to score Crist and Kelly Monaghan. The freshman utility, Monaghan, scored the ensuing run in the top of the fourth with a sacrifice-groundout.
In the top of the fifth inning, the Mountaineers rallied four runs — Truh Merriman led the way with a two-RBI single that extended the Mountaineers’ lead to 7-0. Makayla Mauger added another run in the top of the seventh, scoring Monaghan on a sacrifice-groundout.
Stateler led the way with a 3-4 showing, scoring two RBIs and one run. Addison Ribodry scored two runs and drew two walks.
In the pitcher’s circle, Hoskins pitched a phenomenal one-hit shutout. She threw seven scoreless innings and struck out 13 opposing batters in a dominant win.
Game 4: Eastern Oregon 3, Providence 2
Eastern Oregon’s final game of the series was the closest yet, as the matchup went to eight innings.
Ebner started off the scoring with an RBI-single in the top of the third inning to score Crist. In a neck-and-neck grudge match, the score remained 1-0 until the top of the sixth — Crist singled, scoring Haley Tyree to extend the lead to 2-0.
Providence bounced back in the bottom of the seventh, scoring two runs to even the game in the final inning of regulation. In extra innings, Stateler took matters into her own hand with a big hit — she singled into left field to score Shelby Starr and end the game at 3-2.
Stateler finished the game 3-3 with one RBI, while Haley Tyree went 2-3 with one run. Crist and Ebner also tallied RBIs. Stallings took home the win, allowing just two runs across eight innings pitched.
The wins improved Eastern Oregon’s record to 11-3 on the year and 3-0 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play. Up next, the Mountaineers will return to Peggy Anderson Field to host Southern Oregon for a four-game series. The action is set to begin at 1 p.m. on March 3.
