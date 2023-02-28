220329 EOU PROVIDENCE (10 of 10).jpg
Eastern Oregon University’s Karsyn Zaragoza (7) rounds third base on her way to home plate against Providence University at the Peggy Anderson Softball Field, La Grande, on Friday, March 25, 2022.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Mountaineers are off to a roaring start in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

Eastern Oregon University swept Providence in four straight games, opening up its conference schedule on a high note. The wins improved the Mountaineers’ record to 11-3 overall and 4-0 in conference play.

