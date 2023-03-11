VANCOUVER, BC — The Mountaineers softball team was back in action this weekend, taking on British Columbia in Vancouver on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11.
Eastern Oregon cruised past the Thunderbirds in game one, but struggled to put up runs in the ensuing two games and lost the remaining two contests. The series dropped the Mountaineers’ season record to 13-8.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 9, British Columbia 1
In Eastern Oregon’s first game of the series, everything went right on both sides of the ball.
Kaylie Hoskins pitched a gem, throwing all five innings and allowing just one run off three hits. The sophomore struck out six batters and improved to 6-2 on the year.
The Mountaineers wasted no time building a lead, as Gates Leatherwood hit a three-RBI home run in the first inning to score Madison Stateler and Kelly Monaghan. Haley Tyree followed up later in the inning to reach on an error and score Addison Ribordy.
Eastern Oregon saw similar production in the top of the second inning, adding four more runs. Leatherwood, Ribordy and Karsyn Zaragoza all scored runners to help the Mountaineers build a decisive 8-0 lead.
In the top of the third, Leatherwood recorded her fifth RBI of the day to score Hannah Tyree and extend Eastern Oregon’s lead to 9-0. British Colimbia managed to scratch a run in the bottom of the fourth, but Hoskins held off the Thunderbirds as the Mountaineers cruised on to victory.
Stateler and Leatherwood each tallied three hits, while Stateler also led the way with three runs.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 1, British Columbia 2
Unlike the high-scoring first game, the second matchup of the series was a neck-and-neck pitchers duel.
Mckenna Stallings pitched all six innings, allowing just two runs off five hits — she was handed the loss in a valiant effort, which dropped her season record to 3-3.
The Thunderbirds wasted no time to get on the scoreboard, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
In the top of the third, Leatherwood evened the game at 1-1, as she reached on a fielder’s choice to score Haley Ebner.
The ensuing two and a half innings were scoreless, as Eastern Oregon tallied only one hit on the day. In the bottom of the sixth, British Columbia scored the decisive run on a sacrifice fly to give the Thunderbirds a late 2-1 lead. The Mountaineers were unable to mount a comeback in the top of the seventh, falling by one run in the second game of the series.
Stateler recorded the team’s only hit on the day, while Monaghan, Statelet and Ebner each recorded a walk.
Game 3: Eastern Oregon 1, British Columbia 4
The Mountaineers struck first in the final game of the series, as Hannah Tyree singled to score Stateler in the top of the first inning. Unfortunately for Eastern Oregon, this would prove to be the team’s final run of the game.
British Columbia trailed 1-0 until the bottom of the fourth, when the Thunderbirds rallied three runs off the hands of three different batters. While Eastern Oregon was unable to make up any ground, British Columbia added one more run in the bottom of the sixth to run away with a 4-1 victory.
Haley Tyree, Hannah Tyree, Leatherwood, Zaragoza and Monaghan all recorded one hit, but the team only managed to cross the plate once.
Coming off the series in Canada, the Mountaineers are scheduled to return home for a four-game series against Bushnell. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 2 p.m. on March 17 at Peggy Anderson Softball Field in La Grande.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.