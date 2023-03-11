220329 EOU PROVIDENCE (4 of 10).jpg
Haley Ebner (20) swings hard on a pitch during the match between Eastern Oregon University and Providence University at Peggy Anderson Softball Field, La Grande on Friday, March 25, 2022. EOU won all four matchups against the visiting team.

 Alex Wittwer/EO Media Group

VANCOUVER, BC — The Mountaineers softball team was back in action this weekend, taking on British Columbia in Vancouver on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11.

Eastern Oregon cruised past the Thunderbirds in game one, but struggled to put up runs in the ensuing two games and lost the remaining two contests. The series dropped the Mountaineers’ season record to 13-8.

