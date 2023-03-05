HERMISTON — The Eastern Oregon University softball program did what it could to keep up with No. 10 Southern Oregon this weekend.
The Mountaineers won one game out of four against the Raiders in a battle of Cascade Collegiate Conference foes on the weekend of Sunday, March 5. The series dropped Eastern Oregon’s record to 12-6 overall and 4-2 in conference play.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 5, Southern Oregon 6
Both teams were quiet at the plate to start the first game of the series, as both squads’ pitchers dealt five scoreless innings out of the gates.
The Raiders broke the scoreless draw in the top of the sixth, as Sammie Pemberton and Riley Donovan both tallied RBIs to put the Mountaineers down 2-0.
Eastern Oregon bounced back in the bottom of the seventh, as Jessica Touchard hit a two-RBI double to right center field to score Gates Leatherwood and Addison Ribordy.
Southern Oregon wasted no time getting their bats back in action, scoring four runs in the top of the eighth inning. Donovan, Cayla Williams and Ashton Cathey each tallied hits to score runs for the Raiders.
With the game on the line down 6-2, the Mountaineers put together one last rally in the bottom of the eighth. Karly Hanosky singled to score Haley Ebner, cutting the lead to three runs. Ribordy followed up with a single to score Hannah Tyree. With runners on second and third and just one out, the winning run was at the plate. Leatherwood hit a sacrifice fly to score Ebner, cutting the deficit to just one run. With Eastern Oregon on a momentum swing, a tough double play ended the rally and handed the Mountaineers a loss in the opening game of the series.
Ribordy and Hannah Tyree each led the way with three hits each, while Touchard’s two RBIs were the most by any Mountaineer. Kaylin Winans was given the loss in the pitcher’s circle, throwing 2.2 innings and allowing four earned runs.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 5, Southern Oregon 13
In the second game of the series, both teams came out firing with seven total runs in the first two innings.
In the first inning, Donovan hit a two-run home run to give Southern Oregon an early 2-0 lead. Deja Acosta followed up with a two-RBI single in the top of the second, putting the Mountaineers in a hole down 4-0.
Caitlin Crist responded in the bottom of the second, hitting a two-RBI double. Madison Stateler later reached on a throwing error that allowed Crist to score on the error and cut the lead to 4-3.
The Raiders chipped away at the plate, scoring one run in each of the ensuing four innings. Eastern Oregon went into the seventh inning down 8-3, before Southern Oregon broke the game wide open. The Raiders rallied five runs in the top of the seventh, all but putting the game away at 13-3. Hannah Tyree added a two-RBI home run in the bottom of the eighth, but the Mountaineers could not make up ground and suffered their second straight loss.
Stateler led the way with a team-high two hits, while Crist and Hannah Tyree each had two RBIs. Mckenna Stallings was given the loss, allowing five earned runs over three innings in the pitcher’s circle.
Game 3: Eastern Oregon 3, Southern Oregon 0
In the third game of the series, Eastern Oregon found the win column behind a stellar pitching performance from Hoskins.
The sophomore threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out nine batters. The win improved her record to 5-2 on the year.
The game remained scoreless throughout the first five and a half innings, until a big sixth inning tilted the game toward the Mountaineers. Hannah Tyree got things started with an RBI-single that scored Stateler and broke the scoreless tie. Hannah Tyree later scored on a passed ball that moved Ribordy over to third base. Leatherwood then doubled to score Ribordy and stretch Eastern Oregon’s lead to 3-0.
Hannah Tyree led the way with a 2-3 showing at the plate, which included one RBI and one run.
Game 4: Eastern Oregon 1, Southern Oregon 13
In the final game of the series, the Mountaineers lost an uphill battle to the Raiders.
Southern Oregon got the scoring started with two runs in the first inning and five in the second to build an early lead. The Raiders added one more run in the top of the third, building up an insurmountable 8-0 lead early.
Eastern Oregon responded in the bottom of the third inning with a home run from Stateler, but the team was unable to close the gap. Southern Oregon added another five runs in the top of the fifth, putting the game out of reach.
The Mountaineers finished with just two hits on the day, while the Raiders compiled 16. Touchard was charged with the loss, while Katie Machado received the win for Southern Oregon.
Coming off the home series against Southern Oregon, Eastern Oregon is scheduled to travel to Vancouver, British Columbia next weekend. The Mountaineers are slated to play British Columbia in a four-game series — opening pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. on March 10.
