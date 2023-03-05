220329 EOU PROVIDENCE (1 of 10).jpg
Madison Stateler (1) bends the bat as she hits a pitch during the match between Eastern Oregon University and Providence University at Peggy Anderson Softball Field, La Grande on Friday, March 25, 2022.

 The Observer, File

HERMISTON — The Eastern Oregon University softball program did what it could to keep up with No. 10 Southern Oregon this weekend.

The Mountaineers won one game out of four against the Raiders in a battle of Cascade Collegiate Conference foes on the weekend of Sunday, March 5. The series dropped Eastern Oregon’s record to 12-6 overall and 4-2 in conference play.

