Eastern Oregon University’s Madison Stateler takes a swing Friday, Feb. 15, 2022, against Northwest University in Bellevue, Washington. In April, the Mountaineers swept the Eagles 4-0 in weekend play, earning a spot in the 2022 Cascade Collegiate Conference.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Eastern Oregon University softball team put together a late comeback in its NAIA opening-round matchup agains Texas A&M Texarkana on Monday, May 16, but the Mountaineers ultimately lost 5-3.
The Eagles took a 2-0 lead in the third inning and extended the advantage to 5-0 after the top of the sixth, putting the Mountaineers’ backs against the wall.
In the bottom of the sixth, junior Olivia Zufelt hit a groundout to second base that scored Hannah Tyree to get the first run on the board for Eastern.
Later in the bottom of the seventh with the game on the line, the Mountaineers made one last push to cut the deficit. Tyree reached on a fielder’s choice with two outs, to which Caitlin Crist advanced to third and scored on the throw.
Taylor Dow singled to left field later in the inning, scoring Madison Stateler to cut the lead to 5-3. In the final at-bat of the game, Grace Gaither flew out to center field to end Eastern’s late comeback attempt.
Anna Westberry was the winning pitcher for the Eagles, throwing 6.1 innings and allowing three earned runs off seven hits. Amanda Smith received the loss, allowing five runs off six hits. Smith struck out four opposing batters.
Up next, Eastern will face an elimination matchup against four-seed William Woods University on May 17. The first pitch is slated for 11 a.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.