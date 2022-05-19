Hannah Tyree (9) leads off from home after hitting a ground ball during the match between Eastern Oregon University and Providence University at Peggy Anderson Softball Field, La Grande on Friday, March 25, 2022. EOU won all four matchups against the visiting team.
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Eastern Oregon University softball program wrapped up a historic season on Wednesday, May 19.
The Mountaineers were defeated 6-1 by Oklahoma City University in the opening-round championship game, but the season was far from a disappointment. Eastern set a program record for wins with 43, a mark that stood since 1999.
After falling to Texas A&M Texarkana in the opening-round quarterfinals, Eastern bounced back with two resounding victories on day two against Williams Woods and a rematch against Texas A&M Texarkana. The Mountaineers fought their way back into the winner’s bracket to face Oklahoma City in the opening-round championship, but ultimately came up just short of a trip to the NAIA World Series.
The Stars took an early lead over the Mountaineers and never looked back, relying on a big rally in the fifth inning to put the game out of reach.
Oklahoma City, the No. 2 team in the NAIA rankings, got things started with an RBI single from Tiffany Paul in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead.
In the fifth, Eastern gave up three runs off a single, passed ball and wild pitch — the Mountaineers trailed 4-0 at the end of the frame.
Just one inning later, Oklahoma City added another run as Mallory McCoy grounded out to third to allow Kaitlyn Jones to score and extend the lead to 5-0. As the game continued to progress in Oklahoma City’s favor, another run in the top of the seventh all but put the game out of reach as Eastern headed into the final half inning down 6-0.
In the bottom of the seventh, Rhyanne Oates, Haley Ebner and Shelby Starr singled in consecutive at-bats to start the inning. With no outs, a wild pitch allowed Oates to score from third and advance the runners to second and third — the Mountaineers tallied their first run of the game and cut the deficit to 6-1.
Shelbey Cornelson, who has won over 30 games this season for Oklahoma City and leads the NAIA in wins, secured outs in the next three at-bats to secure the win for the Stars and bring an end to a historic season by the Mountaineers.
Abby Giles and Amanda Smith split up the pitching work, with Giles receiving the loss after allowing three runs over four innings — Eastern’s pitchers allowed only one earned run on the day. Giles finished the season 8-3 and Smith wrapped up the year with a team-high 19 wins.
The Mountaineers’ season ended just one game shy of a trip to the NAIA World Series, where Oklahoma City will slot in as the No. 2 seed in the 10-team bracket.
