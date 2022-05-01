HELENA, Mont. — The Eastern Oregon University softball team concluded its regular season winning two out of three games on the road at Carroll College.
The Mountaineers wrap up the regular season with a 39-13 record overall and a 24-6 conference mark. Following the series, Eastern is set to face Corban in the first round of the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament in the 3-6 matchup.
Game 1: Carroll 6, Eastern Oregon 2
Despite taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning, Eastern allowed six unanswered runs to give up a 6-2 defeat in game one. The Saint scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth, making all the difference in the outcome of the game.
Caitlin Crist was responsible for Eastern’s two runs, hitting a home run to center field that scored Hailey Ebner.
The Mountaineers were held to six total hits and struck out six times in the game.
Amanda Smith received the loss in the pitcher’s circle, allowing six runs over 4.1 innings. Smith struck out five batters and allowed six hits.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 6, Carroll 4
In game two, it was Eastern who came from behind to take the victory.
Carroll took a commanding 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and held that advantage until the fifth inning. Kayla Berg doubled to center in the top of the fifth, scoring Hannah Tyree to cut the lead to 3-1.
Carroll bounced back in the sixth inning to extend the lead back to 4-1, pinning Eastern with its back against the wall entering the top of the seventh inning. Eastern’s bats came alive in the inning, scoring five runs and stunning Carroll with a late rally to win the game.
Karsyn Zaragoza got the scoring started with a two-RBI double to center field that cut the deficit to 4-3. Hailey Ebner later singled to left field to score Ebner and tie the game at 4-4.
With two outs in the inning, Crist reached by an error to score Berg and give the Mountaineers a 5-4 lead. Madison Stateler added an insurance run by singling in Ebner and stretching the lead to 6-4.
McKenna Stallings pitched all seven innings and earned the win. Stallings allowed four runs off seven hits and struck out seven opposing batters.
Game 3: Eastern Oregon 6, Carroll 1
In what ended up being the final game of the series after a weather cancellation prior to game four, Carroll once again took an early advantage.
The Saints scored one run in the bottom of the first inning, but that would be the only run the team would see throughout the game.
The Mountaineers capitalized on a huge fifth inning, scoring four runs. Eastern tallied two more runs in the top of the seventh, running off with a 6-1 victory.
Crist went 2-2 with two runs and two RBIs in the game. Tyree knocked in three RBIs off a 1-4 outing at the plate. Zaragoza went 2-3, scoring one run.
Amanda Smith earned the victory in the pitcher’s circle, allowing one run off just two hits. Smith pitched all seven innings and struck out six opposing batters.
Coming off the series victory, Eastern will gear up for postseason competition. The Mountaineers will play Corban in a three-game series, which begins on May 6 in Klamath Falls. The first pitch of game one is slated for 11:30 a.m.
