OKLAHOMA CITY — Coming off a loss to Texas A&M Texarkana in the opening round of the NAIA national championships, the Eastern Oregon University softball team bounced back in a big way on Tuesday, May 17.
On day two, the Mountaineers overcame a 4-0 deficit to defeat William Woods 8-4 and earned revenge against Texas A&M Texarkana with a 6-0 victory in the elimination semifinals. The victories marked a program record for wins in a season, which was set at 41 wins in 1999.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 8, William Woods 4
Things started off on a bad foot for Eastern in its first elimination game, falling behind 1-0 in the first innings and 4-0 by the top of the third.
A commanding 8-0 run completely flipped the script, as the Mountaineers went on to win 8-4. The team scored one run in the third, two in the fourth and erupted for five runs in the bottom of the fifth to keep their season alive.
Madison Stateler got the scoring started off with a home run, cutting the lead to 4-1. Hannah Tyree hit a two-RBI single in the bottom of the fourth that scored Shelby Starr and Olivia Zufelt to trim the lead to 4-3.
In the fifth inning, a two-RBI single from Zufelt gave Eastern its first lead of the game at 5-4. Starr added another RBI off a single, while Stateler put the icing on the cake with a two-RBI single to left field that extended the lead to four runs — she led the way with three RBIs on the day.
Abby Giles was the winning pitcher in relief for the Mountaineers, tossing 4.1 scoreless innings. The senior allowed just three hits over the outing.
The victory kept Eastern’s hopes alive and booked a spot in the elimination semifinals just hours later.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 6, Texas A&M Texarkana 0
In Eastern’s second matchup with the Eagles of Texas A&M Texarkana, the Mountaineers utilized a late rally to come out on top.
Eastern scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning and two in the bottom of the sixth to walk away with a 6-0 victory.
Zufelt started things off in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI-single to center that scored Starr to give the team a 1-0 lead. Grace Gaither singled to right, scoring Zufelt and Caitlin Cirst. The Mountaineers added their fourth run of the inning off an RBI-groundout by Kayla Berg.
Just one inning later, a triple from Crist scored Starr and extended the lead to 5-0. Stateler added one more insurance run in the inning off a bunt to score Crist.
Sophomore McKenna Stallings pitched a seven-inning shutout, striking out one batter. She allowed eight hits and walked two batters.
The victory propelled Eastern into the Oklahoma City bracket championship, where the Mountaineers will face the host team Oklahoma City. First pitch is scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.