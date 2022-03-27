LA GRANDE — It was a productive weekend for the Eastern Oregon University softball team, winning all four games against Providence at home.
The Mountaineers improved to 20-8 overall and 9-2 in conference play, moving the team up to second in the conference standings.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 9 — Providence 0
The Mountaineers took care of business early in their opening game of the weekend, scoring seven runs in the first two innings. Eastern added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to win 9-0.
Amanda Smith pitched five shutout innings to earn the win and improve to 9-2 on the year. Smith allowed only three hits and struck out four batters.
Caitlin Crist led the way with three RBIs, while four Mountaineers had multiple hits.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 11 — Providence 2
Eastern got off to a slow start in its second game of the series, falling behind 2-1 by the end of the second inning.
In the third inning, Eastern’s offense exploded for nine runs and was the major factor in the Mountaineers running away with an 11-2 victory.
Smith earned her second straight victory, pitching all five innings. She allowed two runs and struck out three batters. Karsyn Zaragoza and Hannah Tyree both went 2-3 with two RBIs each. Crist, Madison Stateler, Kayla Berg and Grace Gaither all scored two runs each.
Game 3: Eastern Oregon 2 — Providence 1
The third game of the series came down to the wire, as Crist earned a walk-off single to secure a 2-1 victory.
Providence took a narrow 1-0 lead in the top of the third, but Eastern responded in the bottom frame. Stateler hit an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1, which would remain the scoreline until the final half inning.
Crist’s single in the ninth inning scored Haley Ebner, securing the 2-1 victory.
Abby Giles earned the win for Eastern, throwing six scoreless innings and allowing just two hits. She struck out two batters.
Game 4: Eastern Oregon 7 — Providence 3
Eastern capped off the home series with a 7-3 victory, relying on a strong start to lead the way.
The Mountaineers scored three runs in the first inning and later scored one run in the fourth and three in the sixth to keep Providence out of reach.
McKenna Stallings earned the win after throwing five innings and allowing three runs. Stallings struck out four batters en route to improving to 5-3 on the year. Kayla Winans earned her second save of the year, throwing two scoreless innings and striking out two batters.
After a strong showing at home, the Mountaineers will prepare for a doubleheader against No. 5 College of Idaho on March 29. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Peggy Anderson Softball Field.
