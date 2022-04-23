LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University softball team had a huge weekend, defending home turf against No. 3 Oregon Tech in three out of four games.
The Mountaineers earned a conference sweep, taking the first three games. Two walk-offs on day one sparked a monumental series for Eastern as the team gears up for the end of the regular season.
Game 1: Eastern 4, Oregon Tech 3
The Mountaineers set the tone for an exciting weekend with a nail-biting victory in game one. Eastern trailed 3-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, but managed a three-run swing to steal a 4-3 victory.
After Oregon Tech took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Grace Gaither hit a solo home run to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth. However, two more runs from the Hustlin’ Owls in the top of the fifth inning saw Eastern heading into the final frame down two runs.
In the bottom of the seventh, Caitlin Crist hit an RBI single to score Shelby Starr and cut the lead to 3-2. Madison Stateler later singled to right field to score Rhyanne Oates. Starr scored on a fielder’s error, allowing the Mountaineers to walk off with a 4-3 victory.
Amanda Smith earned the victory in the pitcher’s circle to improve to 15-4 on the year. Smith pitched all seven innings, allowing three runs off only four hits and striking out three opposing batters.
Game 2: Eastern 3, Oregon Tech 2
Fans who thought the walk-off in game one was suspenseful were in for a treat in game two.
Once again, the Mountaineers found themselves down heading into the final frame, but the team scored two runs to walk off with a 3-2 victory.
Gaither started things off for Eastern, hitting a solo home run to give the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second.
After the Hustlin’ Owls tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the fifth, Oregon Tech took the lead in the top of the seventh. Down 2-1 heading into the final half inning, Gaither scored on an error to tie the game at 2-2. With the outcome up in the air, Crist hit a single to right field that scored Karsyn Zaragoza to give the Moutaineers a 3-2 victory.
McKenna Stallings was the winning pitcher for Eastern, allowing two runs over seven innings. Stallings improved to 9-4 on the year and struck out four batters.
Game 3: Eastern 7, Oregon Tech 3
In game three, a huge fourth inning made all the difference in a 7-3 victory by the Mountaineers.
After Oregon Tech took a 3-0 lead at the top of the third, the Mountaineers rattled off six unanswered runs. Eastern scored two in the bottom of the third to tie the game at 3-3 before exploding on offense in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Haley Ebner hit a solo home run to left field to get the scoring started in the fourth, but Eastern was far from done. Hannah Tyree hit a sacrifice fly to score Starr, before Taylor Dow singled in Crist. Gaither topped off the inning, singling to center field to score Stateler and extend Eastern’s lead to 7-3.
The Mountaineers held the Hustlin’ Owls scoreless for the final four innings of the game, running away with a 7-3 victory.
Smith earned her second win of the series, throwing seven innings and allowing three runs off four hits. Smith struck out four batters and improved to 16-4 on the season.
Game 4: Oregon Tech 9, Eastern Oregon 6
Eastern fell in the final game of the series, losing 9-6 in an eight-inning showdown.
The Mountaineers battled back to tie the game at 4-4 after trailing 4-1, but Oregon Tech tied the game at 5-5 after the top of the fifth inning. With the game knotted at 5-5 at the conclusion of the seventh inning, extra innings were needed to decide the outcome.
Oregon Tech went on a huge run, scoring four runs in the top of the eighth to take a commanding lead. Eastern managed to score a run in the bottom of the eighth off a Tyree home run, but the Mountaineers ultimately fell by three runs.
Kaylin Winans received the loss after allowing four runs over 3.2 innings.
The series improved Eastern’s record to 37-12 on the year and 22-5 in conference play. Coming off the weekend, the Mountaineers are tied for first with the Hustlin’ Owls in the Cascade Collegiate Conference standings.
Up next, Eastern will close out its season with a four-game series at Carroll College. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for 1 p.m. on April 29.
