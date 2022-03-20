Eastern Oregon pitcher Amanda Smith (14) delivers a pitch Friday, April 23, 2021, against the University of Providence at Peggy Anderson Softball Field, La Grande. Smith is set to lead Eastern’s pitching rotation in 2022 as the Mountaineers look to contend in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
ASHLAND — The Eastern Oregon University softball team split the opening set of games in a weekend road trip to Ashland.
The Mountaineers defeated the Raiders of Southern Oregon 1-0 in game one, before dropping game two 8-0. The doubleheader on Sunday, March 20 was the first of four straight games against No. 6 Southern Oregon.
Game 1
In the first of four matchups, the Mountaineers and Raiders found themselves in a low-scoring pitcher’s duel.
Eastern’s Amanda Smith pitched a gem, going eight scoreless innings. She struck out seven batters, while allowing seven hits en route to her eighth win of the season.
For Southern, Katie Machado received the loss after pitching eight innings for the Raiders. She allowed one run and five hits, striking out seven batters.
Shortstop Madison Stateler found success for Eastern, going 3-4 with one run.
The game was knotted at 0-0 through the first seven innings, until the Mountaineers managed to cross the plate in the eighth inning. After Stateler hit a leadoff single, Hannah Tyree drew a walk to advance the runners to first and second with no outs. After a fielding area, Taylor Dow loaded the bases for Eastern with no outs.
Grace Gaither managed to fly out to center field, deep enough for Stateler to tag and score from third. The sacrifice-fly turned out to be the lone run of the game for either team.
Smith stayed on to finish the game in the bottom of the eighth, allowing just one single in the closing inning.
The win was the 11th straight for Eastern, improving the team’s record to 17-5 on the year and 7-0 in conference play
Game 2
In game two, the nation’s No. 6 team came out firing. The Mountaineers were blanked 8-0 as Southern Oregon leaned on a fast start to take game two.
Southern Oregon’s Cayla Williams pitched a gem, going five innings and allowing just three hits — she improved to 6-0 on the year.
Eastern’s Caitlin Crist managed to go 2-3 and Tyree went 1-3, but the remainder of Eastern’s roster was held hitless.
The Raiders led 5-0 by the end of the second and never looked back. The game ended in five innings, with Southern on top by a 8-0 advantage.
The loss snapped an 11-game winning streak for the Mountaineers, dropping their record to 17-6 overall and 7-1 in conference play.
Coming off the 1-1 split on day one, Eastern will play the Raiders two more times on March 21. First pitch of game one is slated for 11 a.m.
