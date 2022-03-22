Eastern Oregon pitcher Amanda Smith (14) delivers a pitch Friday, April 23, 2021, against the University of Providence at Peggy Anderson Softball Field, La Grande. Smith is set to lead Eastern’s pitching rotation in 2022 as the Mountaineers look to contend in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
ASHLAND — The Eastern Oregon University softball team concluded a tough weekend in Ashland, dropping the final two contests against No. 6 Southern Oregon. After taking a 1-0 victory in the first of a four-game series, the Mountaineers lost the following three games 8-0, 6-1 and 8-0.
Game 1
In the third game of the series and opening game of a Day 2 doubleheader, Eastern hung close early with Southern but ultimately could not get the needed run support. The Raiders relied on a strong pitching performance to take a 6-1 win.
The Raiders scored a run in the bottom of the first inning, which was eventually followed by two runs in the third, one in the fourth and two more scores in the fifth inning. It wasn’t until the top of the sixth inning that sophomore Karsyn Zaragoza was walked with the bases loaded to give Eastern its only run of the game.
The Mountaineers were held to four hits in the game, coming at the hands of Madison Stateler, Grace Gaither, Kayla Berg and Jenna Gray.
Deja Acosta was difficult to stop, going 3-4 with two runs for the Raiders. Southern Oregon pitcher Cayla Williams improved to 7-0 on the year after allowing just one run and four hits over seven innings — she struck out seven batters.
Game 2
Eastern was blanked in the final game of the series, failing to score a run and tallying two hits.
Southern Oregon’s offense was steady throughout the game, scoring at least one run in all five innings of the contest.
Despite the slow production at the plate, Eastern only trailed 3-0 heading into the fourth inning. However, the Raiders’ bats came alive in the bottom of the fourth and ultimately put the game out of reach. Southern scored four runs in the inning, highlighted by a two-RBI single by Phelicity Fa’aita to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead.
Southern scored one more run in the bottom of the fifth inning to finish the game at 8-0.
The losses dropped Eastern’s record to 17-8 overall and 7-2 in conference play. Up next, the Mountaineers will return home to face Providence in a four-game slate of games. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for 2 p.m. on March 25.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.