CALDWELL, Idaho — The Eastern Oregon University softball team earned two key victories on Tuesday, April 5, knocking off the rival College of Idaho in back-to-back games.
The Mountaineers won game one 4-0 and edged out the Yotes 9-8 in game two to jump up to second place in the Cascade Collegiate Conference standings with a conference record of 14-4. Eastern improved to 27-10 on the year.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 4 — College of Idaho 0
Senior pitcher Amanda Smith stayed in top form in the circle on Tuesday, pitching eight shutout innings. Smith allowed just three hits and struck out four opposing batters.
Despite the gem from Smith, the game was still in question at the conclusion of seven innings — the Mountaineers and Yotes went into the eighth inning tied at 0-0.
In the top of the eighth inning, Shelby Starr reached on an infield single to score Karsyn Zaragoza and give the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead. Just two at-bats later, Madison Stateler hit a three-RBI home run to extend Eastern’s lead to 4-0.
Smith concluded the bottom of the eighth inning with a one-two-three inning to close out the game.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 9 — College of Idaho 8
The second game of the doubleheader was a back-and-forth affair, with Eastern holding off C of I in the bottom of the seventh.
The Mountaineers went into the top of the sixth inning tied at 3-3, before putting up for runs in the inning. Kayla Berg hit an RBI single to score Grace Gaither and give Eastern a 4-3 advantage. Later in the inning, Caitlin Crist hit a three-RBI home run to put the Mountaineers up 7-3. Crist finished the day 3-4 with two runs and three RBIs, while Berg went 3-4 with three runs and two RBIs.
Eastern tallied two more runs in the top of the seventh off a Berg triple, heading into the final frame up 9-3. The Yotes went on a rally and scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Mountaineers held on to win 9-8.
The victories increased Eastern’s winning streak to six consecutive games, evening the season series against the College of Idaho to 2-2.
Coming off the wins, Eastern will return home for a four-game series against Corban starting on April 8. The first pitch of game one is slated for 2 p.m.
