SPOKANE, Wash. — Records were broken this weekend as the Mountaineers indoor track program saw a strong showing at the Spokane Indoor Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 14.
It was a strong showing all around, highlighted by two records set on the women’s side. The Mountaineers picked up momentum in their indoor season, competing among Division I talent.
In the women’s mile, Michelle Herbes set a program record with a time of 5:05.67. Herbes finished third overall in the event, behind two runners from Gonzaga.
In the women’s 60-meter hurdles, Morgan Bayes broke the program record with a time of 9.02. Bayes finished seventh overall in the finals.
In the men’s high jump, Tyler Jones placed fifth overall after leaping a height of 6 foot, 4.25 inches. In the men’s 60-meter hurdles, Israel Miles finished fourth overall with a time of 8.43.
In the women’s weight throw competition, Maggie Ledbetter finished fifth with a distance of 15.5 meters. In the men’s shot put, Tanner Nett also placed fifth overall — the freshman three 15 meters to take a top-five finish.
Coming off the strong showing at the Spokane Indoor Challenge, Eastern Oregon is set to travel once again next weekend. The Mountaineers are scheduled to compete at the University of Idaho McClusky Open, which will take place in Moscow, Idaho on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21.
