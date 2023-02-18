LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University track and field program concluded its regular season at the university’s indoor track facility.
The Mountaineers hosted the EOU NAIA Last Chance Invite, taking home strong results in the team’s final meet of the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Redshirt-junior Israel Miles put together an extraordinary showing in the men’s heptathlon, winning the event with 4,732 points. Miles won the 1,000 meters and 60-meter hurdles.
Eastern Oregon won the women’s 4x800 meter relay with a time of 9:45.55, beating out the College of Idaho by three seconds. On the men’s side, the Mountaineers placed second just .20 seconds behind Lewis-Clark State.
Five Eastern Oregon athletes competed in the men’s high jump, with Tyler Jones taking home first place with a jump of 2.01 meters. On the women’s side, Adrien Washington placed second with a score of 1.52 meters.
Morgan Bayes took first place in the women’s 60 meters, running a time of 7.98 seconds.
In the men’s 3,000 meters, Winston Telford placed first with a time of 8:42.85. In the men’s 1,000, Hunter Nichols took first place with a time of 2:31.27. Jonathan Wind placed second with a time of 2:31.53.
In the men’s triple jump, DJ Wilson took first place with a leap of 13.63 meters.
In the men’s shot put, Tanner Nett placed first with a throw of 16 meters. On the women’s side, Maggie Ledbetter won the event with a throw of 14.06 meters.
Lauryn Mitchell took home top marks in the women’s 600 meters, clocking in at 1:37.93. On the men’s side, James Thatcher placed second at 1:24.49.
Yahaira Chavarria, a dual-sport athlete, placed first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.33 seconds.
Eastern Oregon wrapped up the invite winning both the men’s and women’s 4x400 meter relays.
Coming off the home meet, the Mountaineers are set to travel to Brookings, South Dakota for the NAIA Indoor National Championships. The action is set to begin on March 2 and conclude on March 4.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.