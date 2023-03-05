Maggie Ledbetter EOU - action

Eastern Oregon University’s Maggie Ledbetter, shown competing in the weight throw last season, became the first EOU women’s track and field discus All-American at the 2021 NAIA National Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

 Connor Bracken/Eastern Oregon University, File

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Eastern Oregon University track & field program ended its season on a high note with a strong showing at the NAIA National Championships on Saturday, March 4.

The Mountaineers earned three All-American honors across both programs, including a historic performance in the men’s shot put by Tanner Nett. Eastern Oregon’s women’s team placed 34th with seven points and the men’s team placed 39th with six points.

