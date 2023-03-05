Eastern Oregon University’s Maggie Ledbetter, shown competing in the weight throw last season, became the first EOU women’s track and field discus All-American at the 2021 NAIA National Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Eastern Oregon University track & field program ended its season on a high note with a strong showing at the NAIA National Championships on Saturday, March 4.
The Mountaineers earned three All-American honors across both programs, including a historic performance in the men’s shot put by Tanner Nett. Eastern Oregon’s women’s team placed 34th with seven points and the men’s team placed 39th with six points.
Nett broke his own program record in the shot put on day three of the championships, launching the rock 16.48 meters. The sophomore placed fifth overall, becoming the first ever men’s Eastern Oregon athlete to become an All-American.
On day two, Maggie Ledbetter added another career accolade. The Cove native, who is one of the most accomplished track & field athletes in Eastern Oregon’s program history, placed eighth in the women’s weight throw with a 16.69-meter toss to earn All-American status.
In the women’s 4x800, the team of Kendall Bonzani, Katie Jo Gebhardt, Riley Morris and Madelyn Nichols placed eighth overall with a time of 9:45.74 to be named All-Americans.
Lauryn Mitchell put together Eastern Oregon’s highest finish of the championships, placing fourth overall in the 600-meter race. Mitchell clocked in at a personal-best 1:34.38 to earn All-American status.
In the men’s 1,000 meters, Hunter Nichols placed seventh overall with a time of 2:28.61. Nichols placed seventh, marking the second time in his running career that he has earned All-American honors.
The NAIA National Championships concluded the program’s indoor track season. Up next, competing athletes will shift gears toward the outdoor season, which begins at the Yote Icebreak Invite in Nampa, Idaho on March 18.
