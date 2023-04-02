FOREST GROVE — The Eastern Oregon University track & field multi athletes put together a productive weekend.
The Mountaineers sent six athletes to the PacU Multi Meet hosted by Pacific University on Friday, March 31.
On the women’s side, Eastern saw a strong showing in the heptathlon. Lizzy Grandle led the way with 4180 points to take third, while Sammy Conley tallied 4119 to place fourth. Karlie Bedard placed ninth, after racking up 3,984 points.
Bedard tallied a third-place finish in the 800-meter run, clocking in at 2:34.33. In the high jump, Grandle placed second with a leap of 1.58 meters — she also placed second in the shot put, throwing 10.74 meters.
The Mountaineers did well in the javelin, as Conley won the event with a score of 36.75 meters. Grandle placed second with a throw of 34.44 meters.
In the men’s decathlon, Juson Mansfield scored 5462 points to place sixth in the event. Israel Miles tallied 5241 points and placed ninth, while Justin Lazenby scored 4957 points to take 11th.
Miles took third place in the 100-meter run, clocking in at 11.46 — he also won the 110-meter hurdles, finishing with a time of 15.46. In the high jump, Lazebny tied for first with a height of 1.91 meters.
Coming off the heptathlon and decathlon competitions at the PacU Multi, the Mountaineers are scheduled to compete in Spokane, Washington next weekend at the Whitworth Peace Meet on April 7.
