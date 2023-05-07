LA GRANDE — Just one week out from the conference championships, the Eastern Oregon University outdoor track & field program had a solid tune-up this weekend.
The Mountaineers competed at the Linfield Open and Portland Twilight on Saturday, May 6. Maggie Ledbetter was a top performer for the team, posting strong results in the throws.
Linfield Open
At the Linfield Open, Ledbetter led the way with an excellent showing in the throws. The senior broke her personal-best record in the shot put, where she won the event with a throw of 14.87 meters. Ledbetter also set her own personal best in the hammer throw, where she won the event with a throw of 53.65 meters. Ledbetter rounded out her efforts with a third-place finish in the discus, recording a throw of 40.96 meters.
Kenna Woodward performed well in the throws as well, placing third in the hammer throw at 50.36 meters. She also placed fourth in the shot put at 12.35 meters.
In the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, Dierdre McKay won the event with a time of 11:58.04. In the 4x100 meter-relay, the Mountaineers placed third with a time of 48.78. The relay team consisted of Yahaira Chavarria, Sade Williams, Sydney Peck and Katie Brown. On the men’s side, the Mountaineers placed second at 42.62. Eastern Oregon’s team consisted of DJ Wilson, Bryson Spears, Bryce Peters and Cody Milmine.
In the men’s 110-meter hurdles, Mason Nichols placed fourth overall at 16 seconds. In the women’s 100 meters, Chavarria took home second with a time of 12.66 — she missed out on first place by just .03 seconds.
In the women’s 400-meter hurdles, Peck placed third overall with a time of 1:06.28. On the men’s side, Spears placed second at 56.93.
On the men’s side, Brooks Michaels placed fifth with a throw of 46.09 meters. In the discus, Mark Church placed third at 43.16 meters. Tanner Nett won the men’s shot put, throwing a distance of 16.83 meters.
In the men’s triple jump, Allex Kosel won the event with a leap of 13.88 meters. Calvin Lewis tied for third in the pole vault, jumping 4.25 meters.
In the high jump, Lizzy Grandle placed third at 1.58 meters. On the men’s side, Tyler Jones tied for first with a jump of 1.98 meters. Allie Best rounded out the team’s efforts with a second-place finish in the women’s javelin, throwing 39.07 meters.
Portland Twilight
In Portland, several Mountaineer runners performed admirably.
In the women’s 400 meters, Morgan Bayes won the event with a time of 57.41.
Hunter Nichols ran a 3:51.79 in the men’s 1,500 meters, placing 15th. In the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, Bennett Welch placed 11th with a time of 9:39.16.
The Eastern Oregon women’s 4x800 meter relay team won the event with a time of 9:13.41. The team consisted of Katie Jo Gebhardt, Michelle Herbes, Lauryn Mitchell and Madelyn Nichols.
Up next, Eastern Oregon will host the Cascade Collegiate Conference Outdoor Championships in La Grande at Banner Bank Trank. The events are scheduled to take place throughout the day on May 12 and May 13.
