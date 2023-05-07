LA GRANDE — Just one week out from the conference championships, the Eastern Oregon University outdoor track & field program had a solid tune-up this weekend.

The Mountaineers competed at the Linfield Open and Portland Twilight on Saturday, May 6. Maggie Ledbetter was a top performer for the team, posting strong results in the throws.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.