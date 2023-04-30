CORVALLIS — It was a productive weekend for the Eastern Oregon University track & field program.
The Mountaineers found success at the Oregon State University High Performance Meet in Corvallis on Saturday, April 29. The team tallied 13 top-five finishes at the event.
The men’s distance runners found success, with several athletes earning high placements. In the 1,500 meters, Hunter Nichols placed third overall with a time of 3:51.85 — the mark is a personal record for Nichols. In the 3,000-meter steeplechase, Justin Ash took home second place with a time of 9:19.58 — the mark is a personal best for Ash. Bennett Welch placed eighth in the steeplechase at 10:01.21. In the men’s 5,000 meters, Cristian Mendoza placed third overall with a personal-best time of 14:45.5. Thomas Ogden set a personal best in the men’s 5,000-meter open, clocking in at 15:29.76.
On the women’s side of the distance events, Michelle Herbes placed seventh with a time of 4:37.08.
In the women’s 100 meters, Yahaira Chavarria placed fifth overall with a time of 12.31 seconds. Israel Miles took home sixth-place in the men’s 110-meter hurdles, clocking in at 15.01 seconds. Miles also placed fifth in the 400-meter hurdles with a finish time of 55.67 seconds. On the women’s side, Morgan Bayes placed sixth in the 400-meter hurdles at 1:03.33.
In the throws, Maggie Ledbetter placed eighth in the discus with a toss of 41.24 meters. On the men’s side, Mark Church placed ninth at 41.67 meters. In hammer throw, Kenna Woodward placed seventh at 50.63 meters and Ledbetter placed eighth at 50.57 meters. On the men’s side of the hammer throw, Brooks Michaels (47.69 meters) placed fifth and Cody Silva (44.84 meters) took home ninth. Lastly, Moses McAninch placed fifth in the men’s javelin with a 58.81-meter throw. Ledbetter finished in fourth in the shot put, throwing 14.27 meters. On the men’s side, Tanner Nett set a personal best mark of 16.7 meters and placed third.
Bryce Peters cracked the top 10 in long jump, leaping 6.41 meters for 10th place. In triple jump, DJ Wilson placed sixth with a distance of 12.98 meters.
Eastern Oregon’s relay teams had a strong day, as the men’s 4x400 meter relay team placed third with a time of 3:25.87. On the women’s side, the team placed fifth at 4:01.68. In the 4x100 meters, the women’s team (48.59) placed fourth and the men’s team (42.39) placed fifth.
Coming off a strong weekend in Corvallis, the Mountaineers are scheduled to travel to McMinnville next weekend for the Linfield Open on May 6.
