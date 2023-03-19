NAMPA, Idaho — The outdoor track season is underway for Eastern Oregon University.
The Mountaineers opened the season with a productive weekend at the Yote Icebreaker in Nampa, Idaho on Saturday, March 18. Eastern Oregon saw four of its athletes earn qualifying marks for the outdoor season.
Maggie Ledbetter had a dominant showing in the throwing events, earning podium finishes in shot put, discus and hammer throw. Ledbetter earned a qualifying standard in the shot, winning the event with a distance of 13.77 meters. In the hammer throw, she took second place with a throw of 48.41 meters. Lastly, Ledbetter placed second in the discus with a toss of 36.73 meters.
Kenna Woodward also had a strong day in the women’s throwing events, earning podium finishes in both the shot and hammer. Woodward won the hammer throw, recording a distance of 50.2 meters to earn a qualifying standard. She also placed second in the shot put with a throw of 12.35 meters.
In the sprints, Morgan Bayes won the 400-meter race with a time of 1:05.54. Sydney Peck was just one spot behind in second, finishing in 1:08.4.
The Mountaineers saw similar success on the men’s side, as field events were a key area of success as well. Tyler Jones was the only competitor in the men’s high jump, but he recorded a height of 2.05 meters to earn a qualifying standard.
Israel Miles won the 400-meter hurdles, finishing with a time of 56.93. Mason Nichols placed second in the 400 meters (52.3) and Cody Milmine placed second in the 100 meters (11.64).
In the javelin, Moses McAninch placed first overall with a throw of 58.33 meters — the mark earned him qualifying standards. March Church and Brooks Michaels tied for second in the hammer throw, as each athlete recorded a distance of 44.95 meters.
Coming off the opening-weekend performances as the Yote Icebreaker, the Mountaineers are now scheduled to travel to Spokane, Washington next weekend for the Buc Scoring meet. The action is set to begin on March 23 and conclude on March 24. Athletes on the team will also travel to Portland and Gresham, to compete atLewis & Clark College on March 24 and at the Mr. Hood Track Festival on March 25.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.