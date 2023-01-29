SPOKANE, Wash. — The Eastern Oregon University men’s and women’s track and field programs saw another solid performance this weekend at the Northwest Invitational in Spokane, Washington on Saturday, Jan. 28.
The Mountaineers saw a well-rounded effort, highlighted by strong showings in throws and distance. Senior distance runner Michelle Herbes led the way with a program-record in the women’s mile.
Women’s competition
In the women’s 60-meter hurdles, Morgan Bayes put up solid numbers on the way to a fourth-place finish. Bayes clocked in at 9.08 seconds in the finals to place fourth.
Herbes broke her own program record in the women’s mile, placing second with a time of 5:03.46.
In the 400-meter dash, Bayes was back with another strong showing. She placed sixth overall with a time of 1:00.1. In the 800 meters, Katie Jo Gebhardt placed fourth with a time of 2:24.63.
The Eastern Oregon women’s 4x400 meter relay team placed third overall, clocking in at 4:04.72. The team consisted of Bayes, Gebhardt, Herbes and Sydney Peck.
In the throws, the Mountaineers saw a strong team performance. Kenna Woodward won the weight throw, throwing a distance of 16.63 meters. Maggie Ledbetter placed second, just behind at 16.44 meters.
Ledbetter saw similar success in the shot put, throwing a distance of 13.42 meters to place second overall.
Men’s competition
In the men’s mile, Hunter Nichols bested the field with a first-place finish at 4:19.13. The distance runner was followed by teammate Johny Wind, who finished in second at 4:19.38. Caleb Brown finished ninth at 4:27.41.
Tanner Nett had a strong day in the men’s shot put, throwing a distance of 15.3 meters to place third overall.
In the men’s weight throw, Colby Anderson placed seventh with a toss of 14.08 meters. Brooks Michaels placed ninth at 13.72 meters.
Tyler Jones rounded out a solid day for Eastern Oregon, placing second in the men’s high jump. Jones leaped a height of 1.96 meters.
Coming off the strong showing, the Mountaineers are scheduled to host the EOU Lew Thorne Invite in La Grande next week. The event is slated to take place at Banner Bank Track throughout the day on Feb. 4.
