SPOKANE, Wash. — The Eastern Oregon University men’s and women’s track and field programs saw another solid performance this weekend at the Northwest Invitational in Spokane, Washington on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The Mountaineers saw a well-rounded effort, highlighted by strong showings in throws and distance. Senior distance runner Michelle Herbes led the way with a program-record in the women’s mile.

