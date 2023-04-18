LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University track & field program put together a solid outing on the road this weekend.
The Mountaineers put up strong scores at the Larry Byerly L&C Invite and the NNU Open on the weekend of Saturday, April 15.
NNU Open
In Nampa, Idaho, the Mountaineers competed in field events and sprints.
Leading the way was thrower Maggie Ledbetter, who took first in both the shot put (14.57 meters) and discus (42.69 meters). She also took second in the hammer throw, scoring 50.55 meters. Kenna Woodward won the hammer throw with a distance of 51.83 meters and placed third in the shot put at 14.57 meters.
On the men’s side, Tanner Nett placed second in the discus at 42.99 meters and Mark Church took fourth at 42.23 meters. Nett won the shot put, throwing 15.87 meters, while Church took third at 13.72 meters.
Allie Best had a strong day, placing first in the women’s javelin with a throw of 43.45 meters. On the men’s side, Cody Silva (47.43 meters) placed third and DJ Wilson (47.38 meters) took fifth.
In the women’s 100-meter hurdles, Sammy Conley took third at 16.10 and Karli Bedard placed fourth at 16.31. On the men’s side, Mason Nichols placed third at 16.11 and Judson Mansifeld finished fifth at 16.7.
The Mountaineers saw production in the 200 meters, as Yahaira Chavarria (25.68) placed third on the women’s side and James Connally (22.08) finished second in the men’s race. Chavarria also placed fourth in the 400 meters, clocking in at 59.72. In the women’s 400-meter hurdles, Kendall Bonzani placed fourth at 1:10.56. On the men’s side, Bryson Spears (57.19) took third in the 400-meter hurdles and Mason Nichols (57.78) placed fourth.
In the 5,000 meters, Rafael Orozco placed fourth at 17:39.06.
In the high jump, Tyler Jones placed third overall with a leap of 2.02 meters. Allex Kosel placed third in the long jump, scoring 6.66 meters. On the women’s side, Bedard placed third at 5.16 meters, while Lizzy Grandle placed fourth at 5.13 meters. In the men’s triple jump, Wilson placed third at 13.09 meters.
Eastern Oregon’s relay teams rounded out the program’s efforts, as the women’s 4x100 meters placed third at 48.74. On the men’s side, the relay team placed second at 42.04.
L&C Larry Byerly Invitational
At the L&C Larry Byerly Invite, the Mountaineers put together a solid showing in the distance events.
In the women’s 800 meters, Lauryn Mitchell placed second at 2:24.75. Michelle Herbes took third overall in the women’s 1,500 meters, clocking in with a personal-best time of 4:32.58 — on the men’s side, Hunter Nichols placed third at 3:55.47.
In the men’s steeplechase, Bennett Welch placed second overall with a personal-best time of 10:00.29. On the women’s side, Dierdre McKay placed fourth at 12:29.9
The men’s runners rounded out the day with a solid showing in the 10,000 meters. Travis Running won the event with a time of 31:14.92 and Winston Telford placed third at 31:50.17.
Coming off the two meets this past weekend, Eastern Oregon has a big event coming up next. The Mountaineers are slated to compete in the CCC Multi Events Championship in Ashland. The championships start on April 20 and conclude on April 21.
